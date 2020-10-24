Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
Painting is just another way of keeping a diary: Pablo Picasso
1. Born on October 25, 1881, this person was born Diego Jose Francisco ...Trinidad Ruiz y (total 23 words). His first word was piz, which means pencil, and he did his first painting, Le Picador, when he was nine. His signature outfit had 21 horizontal stripes, which refer to Napoleon’s victories. He invented an art form and also the craft form ‘collage’, where you make a picture by gluing fragments of newspaper clippings. Who was this painter who in 1911 was a suspect when the Mona Lisa was stolen?
1. This actor was named after an iconic painter. Before he was born, his mother felt him kicking when she was standing in front of a portrait of the artist at a gallery in Florence, Italy. Currently, only 15 paintings of his are known to exist and their combined value is estimated to be more than a billion dollars. Which painter is this and who is the actor, who is worth $260 million currently?
1. The Bamiyan valley in Afghanistan housed monumental statues of the Buddha that were destroyed by the Taliban in 2001. Following this, archaeologists discovered paintings on the walls that had been hidden by these statues and dated back to the fifth century CE. They were made using a technique that was thought to have been ‘invented’ in Europe only centuries later, around the time of the Renaissance. What is this technique that uses a viscous medium in the process?
1. In 2017, an experimental biographical film based on the life of a famous artist was released. It was unique because it was the first animated feature film in history to be made entirely with paintings. Over 125 painters contributed to the 65,000 frames in the film. Who was the painter?
1. This painter famously said, “I am not strange. I am just not normal.” An eccentric figure from childhood, he loved to push the boundaries both in his personal and professional lives. He was also a hustler and master of self-promotion, expelled from art school twice. Who was this artist who was a key figure in surrealism and once designed ashtrays for Air India?
1. This artist was brilliant at three art forms: painting, sculpting and architecture, and also dabbled in poetry. He is best known for his mural on a ceiling, a marble sculpture of a Biblical character and designing St. Peter’s Basilica. He started out in life as a conman making duplicate sculptures of famous sculptors and selling them as originals. One of the people who caught him was so impressed he gave him his first job and he went on to create the iconic ‘Pietà’. Who was this artist who defines the Renaissance?
1. Norwegian artist Edvard Munch’s most iconic painting is The Scream, which shows a bald figure screaming in agony in front of red skies. Munch said he had been influenced by actual red skies he had seen during a walk in early 1892. One of the reasons he mentioned was an earth-shattering event that had happened in 1883 across the globe. What event was this, which resulted in atmospheric debris that caused blood red sunsets all over the world for months?
1. Tatsuo Horiuchi is an 80-year-old Japanese artist who renders beautiful paintings of cherry blossoms, bamboo forests and mountains. What sets him apart is the unique tool he uses. Since he couldn’t afford expensive painting supplies or even a basic drawing program for his computer, he turned to another Windows program that came free with his computer. What tool is this that every corporate professional makes excellent use of every day?
1. Willard Wigan is a British artist and sculptor who is renowned for his works that are always displayed on two specific entities. He works on his art only between heartbeats because even the slightest tremor can destroy his work. His usual mediums are a grain of rice or a coffee bean. He displays them either on the tip of something or in the eye of something you would find in a sewing kit. Where does Wigan display his art work?