Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. This artist was brilliant at three art forms: painting, sculpting and architecture, and also dabbled in poetry. He is best known for his mural on a ceiling, a marble sculpture of a Biblical character and designing St. Peter’s Basilica. He started out in life as a conman making duplicate sculptures of famous sculptors and selling them as originals. One of the people who caught him was so impressed he gave him his first job and he went on to create the iconic ‘Pietà’. Who was this artist who defines the Renaissance?