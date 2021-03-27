Sunday Quiz: all about museums

1. On March 28, 1794, this museum opened to the public after being open for a few months only for members. Originally built as a grand fortress in Paris, it was then turned into a palace before becoming the largest museum in the world. It is so big that even if you spent just 30 seconds with each piece, it would take 100 days to see all of them. What is the name of this museum, the origin of which no one can correctly determine?