ADVERTISEMENT

Summer camps on various art forms to begin from April 10 in Visakhapatnam

April 05, 2024 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

Nataraj Music and Dance Academy to host summer camps on various art forms from April 10

Nivedita Ganguly
Nivedita Ganguly

A performance by Nataraj Music and Dance Academy in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Visakhapatnam-based Nataraj Music and Dance Academy is conducting summer courses called Kala Parichayam on various art forms. The courses will begin from April 10 at its Seethammadhara campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the camp, courses will be offered in Kuchipudi classical dance, western dance, Carnatic classical music, keyboard, guitar, tabla, mridangam, drawing, painting, chess and other various art forms. On completion of the courses, students will be awarded certificates accredited by the American Merit Council. Individuals in the age group of five to 50 years can enrol in the courses.

The academy’s founder president Vikram Kumar says that the institution has been training students in music and dance for the past 24 years with an objective to promote and preserve Indian tradition and culture through art forms.

For registration, contact the academy at 9848137445 or 9553222969.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US