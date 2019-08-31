Say hi to the friendly neighbourhood monster

A kokaachi is a formless monster who parents in Central Kerala used to scare their children with—to make them eat, sleep and obey. Kochi-based story-tellers and publishing studio Kokaachi, however, have given these monsters an affectionate, lovable interpretation. “Our kokaachi is not one to be afraid of, it is a friendly monster. It will not catch children, just steal food,” says Tina Thomas.

Kokaachi, started by Tina and husband Pratheek Thomas, celebrated its fifth anniversary, by posting 30 kokaachis created by animators and graphic designers from across the country, daily on their Instagram handle for 30 days.

When they launched Kokaachi five years ago, Tina and Pratheek ran a similar campaign. This time round, they collaborated with 30 artists, different from the last time. “We thought it was time for one more round.” They turned to artists they had collaborated with over the last five years, making a shortlist of 30 and contacting them. Afterwards they sent each a brief explaining what a kokaachi is to the Malayali. The response was enthusiastic, says Tina, and each of the artists was given a free-hand to imagine their ‘friendly neighbourhood monster’.

So came forth from their imaginations Amminikutty, who eats leftovers in the fridge, Eenampechi—a pangolin-like monster, the cloud-faced Koka, an open-water kokaachi Kokadelmar, Drishti-Bommai Koka, Aagolu—a hairball kokaachi and several more friendly monsters from across the length and breadth of India made their way into their inbox. All lovable and endearing, some came with their own stories located in each artist’s childhood memories.

“Around 10-12 came with their own stories and some of the others came with descriptions which we wove into stories,” says Tina. Although they had asked only for sketches, some animators went an extra step ahead and sent in animated and even paper cut works. Mechho Bhoots, who fight cats for leftover fish, for instance, is animated and Eenampechi is made of paper. “The response, on Instagram, has been amazing,” says Tina, adding that even the artists were stunned by the response to the campaign. Even their individual handles did not garner this kind of response.

Not even when Kokaachi did their Bollywood projects—the last one being the title credits for Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Among their initial film projects were Aashiq Abu’s Gangster and Mani Ratnam’s OK Kanmani. “The films came to us via our comics. One of our Matchbox (comics) artists was on the OK Kanmani team, it was through her that we landed that film. Then we did the Hindi remake,” says Tina. Gully Boy came via the four-film anthology Lust Stories (made for Netflix) which came through Ashi Dua, who also produced Kaalakandi. The film was to be a graphic comic, for which Kokaachi was signed, instead it got made into a film. They, however, did the credits for the film. Zoya Akhtar was part of Lust Stories.

Kokaachi also animated Zoya’s production house, Tiger Baby’s logo. “We’d done the title credits design for Lust Stories (LS) in 2018, and Zoya Akhtar was one of the four filmmakers in the anthology. Zoya had the logo ready when she came to us and we animated this logo. She loved what we’d done for LS and reached out to us, to animate the Tiger Baby logo... and that’s how we collaborated with her on that. It was designed by Hanisha Tirumalasetty under Sahil Arora’s creative direction.”

Among their other projects are a Malayalam film, Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi, with the Premam cast minus Nivin, which has animation as well (beside 3D title animation). Their in-house project is a Malayalam comicbook series set in Kerala, probably a first.

Film work

“We are ‘from Kochi to the World’. We do most of the work here, and travel only if the works demands we do,” says Tina. They had the Kaalakandi script with them a year before it was made and the Lust Stories’ team sent a Vimeo link so that they could watch the film before designing the credits. Zoya Akhtar, however, wanted them to watch Gully Boy at the studio, in Mumbai. “Watching a film helps... one gets the flavour of the film and can incorporate elements into the font, for example. In Gully Boy we used Urdu font and type for the English letters.”