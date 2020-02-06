Art that inspires

A woman clad in a saffron sari sits facing the Ganga in a boat, holding a sitar, with a string of kanakambaram flowers streaming down her back. Captivating in its serenity, the image is a representation of the Benares Ghat, says the artist Preethi Ravi. “I haven’t been to Benares, but the painting is everything that Benares means to me,” says Preethi.

Many of the works on show at the exhibition, “Atelier”, at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery, are contemplative in nature — brooding landscapes and intense portraits. Curated by Suresh TR, artist and founder of Prussian Blue The Art Hub, the show features the works of 14 artists, many of whom are his students.

Asha Nair, whose striking portrait of a black woman with a bright orange headscarf, says the painting was inspired by a photograph she had seen. “I wanted to recreate the beauty of the woman and the depth of expression in her eyes,” says Asha. Another of her works shows an old man with a stick, painted with photographic precision. Many of the artists whose works are on show took to painting as a hobby, says Asha. The show includes works of a few professional artists too.

Shalini Menon paints forests with élan; a palm forest beneath a blue sky demands the viewer’s attention. Her brother, Kailas Menon’s works explore the possibilities of digital art. Meera Krishnan’s series of four small works, titled “Transformation” (in white and sepia-tinted canvases), show the life stages of a butterfly — from caterpillar to a fully grown butterfly.

Vishnu Somasundaran, who took to art, after retirement as an engineer, says his work, “Awakening”, highlights the significance of knowledge in the emancipation of the human spirit. His layered canvas has different textures, and the dominant image is that of a nib indicating enlightenment.

Atelier is on till February 9.

Inspired by nature

Sandhyambika’s solo show, “Green Thoughts” contains a collection of her works inspired by nature. A meditative lily pond, largely bottle green in colour, speckled with bright pink water lilies, occupies a fair share of the wall of the gallery. The artist has placed two similar paintings together to crate the desired effect. “Nature has always been an inspiration for me. It is calming and attempts to bring in a semblance of peace to this chaotic world,” Sandhyambika says.

Sandhyambika, who works at the State Bank of India, Vyttila, says art is a passion she has pursued despite balancing the pressures of her job and family. She works in the night, mainly. “Now that my children are grown up, I have more time to devote to art.” This is her second solo show.

Her frames are life-like and effervescent in treatment. All 24 works on display show various facets of nature and the environment. “I have utilised every opportunity in life to study and observe natural phenomena and natural forms. My work is an expression of the complex, yet undeniable connection we humans have with nature.” Sandhyambika’a mother was an art teacher and she believes her early influences were drawn from her. “However, it has been only 10 years since I delved into serious art practice.”

Green Thoughts is on show at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery till February 11.