Straddling the quotidian and the celestial

19 February 2020 20:16 IST

N.S. Harsha’s show is careful look at social life and politics through playful works that balance the idiosyncratic and the cosmic

N.S. Harsha’s exhibition Recent Life features his works from the last two years that reveal an expansion of his palette, unique constructions of pictorial spaces, and a conscious scaling down in size from his distinctive panoramic paintings. Harsha’s works integrate elements from everyday life in Mysuru, where he grew up and currently lives. “He knows his city backwards — he knows what daybreak brings and what to expect at each changing hour. There is a deep personal relationship with his surroundings, the people, and those he passes-by on an almost daily basis,” says gallerist Shireen Gandhy in the accompanying exhibition note.

The artist deftly juxtaposes the idiosyncrasies and minutiae of daily life in his city with the macroscopic universe. His colourful canvasses, sculptures, and installations bring together recognisable elements from his long-term practice: depictions of the cosmos, repetitive forms, and characteristic figures. Harsha’s works, laden with detail, unravel rewardingly — the artist’s show “is a slow discovery of oneself, of life, of drawing, and most of all the richness of painting,” states Gandhy. Viewers will confront the juxtaposition of the terrestrial and the universal, the artist’s formal examination of space and time, and the absurdities of life.

Terrestrial and universal

Harsha simultaneously portrays the microcosmic - inviting an inward gaze of ourselves and societal structures, and a telescopic view of the universe. Both perspectives trigger questions of the unknown, of what exists within and beyond us. In his painting, ‘Agrarian Climb’, two farmers clasp the space probe, Voyager I that is entwined to a pumpkin creeper, while they attempt to climb steep slopes. ‘At the landing site of Voyager One’ features an intimate tea stall that attracts local customers as well as the titular spacecraft. In this painting, foreign objects and foreigners in suits occupy the same space as a cow giving birth, “testifying to India’s capacity to absorb contradictions and retain a sense of continuity,” states Girish Shahane’s observation on the wall. In ‘Donkeys giving birth here and there’, Harsha juxtaposes harvesting scenes, yogic postures, and birthing donkeys with motifs of astronauts and lucid brushstrokes revealing the cosmos. He blatantly amalgamates the arbitrary everyday of Mysuru with the capricious planetary space.

The cosmos is even more pronounced in his work ‘Ascent or descent to reality’ in which Harsha layers fabrics reminiscent of the ubiquitous image of clothes that hang outside middle-class homes, on a ladder that is installed horizontally. The work communicates a desire for orientation as evidenced in the form of the work, as well as for transcendence, suggested by the solar system painted on the fabrics. A nine-foot fibre-glass monkey has an imposing presence in the gallery — it points up seemingly at the cosmos while embodying it, collapsing the gap between the earthly and the celestial.

Space and time

Harsha says, “Paint has a direct co-relation with time and space. As an artist I love the idea of paint. I follow where paint goes.” Through his formal inquiry, the artist challenges traditional narrative structures. His dream-like canvasses feature loose compositions of figurative paintings, miniature drawings, and imagery influenced by poster art and text-book illustrations. Even as his works depict routinely activities as seen in paintings such as ‘At the Opening Bell’ that focuses on labourers, Harsha embraces the cyclical nature of time through repetition, and references to the cosmic. “Although the show’s title speaks of proximate time, Harsha is equally preoccupied with the long duree, discovering profound civilisational qualities in the daily life,” Shahane argues. The artist says, “There are certain images which come up in my paintings which are from ‘here’ in Mysuru but they amplify a voice which is of humanity, not of some specific place and time.”

The largest painting on display, a diptych entitled, ‘That which divides and bonds’ features the artist’s characteristic plastic chairs placed at even intervals to create a grid-like structure. Every individual seated on the chairs exhibits differing temperaments, attires, and gestures. Through a play of repetition and difference, Harsha dismantles the ostensible symmetry within his space. The diptych also features the artist’s large iconic brush stroke that renders the universe, with stars and planets. Viewers are reminded of the infinite and endless cycles of life and death that undermine socio-economic and cultural realities that are premised upon linear structures of time and space.

Humour and absurdity

Within his paintings, Harsha discretely renders whimsical and fantastical figures. His depictions of the universe contributes to a further estrangement that viewers may experience while engaging with his works. Harsha tests our grasp of the familiar and the extent to which the unknown influences our ways of being. His painting, ‘A4ian Time Drifts’ addresses systems of power. The work pays tribute to the A-4 sized paper, synonymous with documentation and bureaucracy. The work features a queue of people lined up as if for an Aadhar card, or passport. The people portrayed are diverse and strange — Harsha depicts a donkey’s head on human body, a woman with three heads, and a celestial being among others, highlighting the question of identity that they are expected to prove. The queue meanders in a manner that parallels a flowing river also featured on the canvas. The figures portrayed with a great degree of variation, a recurrent style in Harsha’s practice, compel processes of free association. This is also seen in his painting, ‘Chain Snatcher’, where “a series of heads and objects is plucked from the void and materialised on canvas. The philosophical inquiry that animates ‘Chain Snatcher’ pervades the exhibition as a whole,” explains Shahane. Harsha alerts us to notions of randomness, chance, and fickleness that not only govern the universe but pervade systems that are ostensibly systematic and straightforward. His persistent references to the cosmos may be viewed simultaneously as a subversive choice, to remind us of the absurdity of socio-political upheavals and bureaucratic frameworks in light of a grander scheme of things.

Today is the last day for N S Harsha | Recent Life at Chemould Prescott