Versions and layers

Apart from the big battle between cousins in The Mahabharata, the epic is peppered with many subplots. “These stories are open to interpretation,” says theatre coach and storyteller Aparna Jaishankar.

Looking at the Mahabharata beyond mythology, Aparna says, “We see aspects of the Mahabharata happening in our lives every day, be it in our conversations or our rituals. I try to bring this connection into my storytelling.”

The Mahabharata is close to Aparna, who gave up her corporate job five years ago to tell stories. “I have done at least 70 sessions of storytelling from the Mahabharata. The epic canvas is interesting. There is no one story to Mahabharata. The novelty lies in the different versions. As is often said, ‘Every 100 kilometres in a village, one can find a new Ramayana, and for every Ramayana, there are a hundred Mahabharatas.”

Aparna has read C Rajagopalachari’s well-known version and is familiar with BR Chopra’s televised one. “I couldn’t find many books on the epic. I have read translations of different versions and from many regions across India.”

Aparna will focus on Duryodhana and Gandhaari. “We will reflect on their characters and their choices.” A version in one of the villages in interior Andhra Pradesh, has Gandhaari pouring hot water as she strains cooked rice on a colony of ants, killing many ants, which invites a curse from the head ant. In Odhisa there is a story of Gandhaari playing with pebbles on a beach. A turtle says she destroyed the eggs, inviting its wrath.

In the case of Duryodhana, his wife Bhanumathi, thinks the world of him. In many versions Duryodhana is not portrayed as a villain at all and there are temples dedicated to him in Kerala and Himachal Pradesh. “One’s viewpoint and the way one chooses to take the narration forward makes a difference to how the story is understood and perceived. One can look at Bhanumathi’s viewpoint as being formed because she led a sheltered life and got information only from Duryodhana. These are viewpoints we will highlight to help the audience think deeper.”

Though Aparna grew up listening to stories from the epics from elders in the house, she rues the fact that the tradition is no more a part of every household. “The oral tradition, which was part of our life, is slowly dying out as we don’t have people to tell stories and there isn’t anyone listening to them either.”

Aparna, co-member of the Bangalore Storytelling Society, studied Social Work from Bharathiar University and did a post-graduate diploma in HR. After a decade of working in the corporate sector, her passion for performing arts made her take up theatre coaching and storytelling under her brand kAhini – What’s your story?

Stories from the Mahabharata is at Atta Galatta on January 26 at 5 pm. Call 4160 0677