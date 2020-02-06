Etched in stone: Stone carver Thirupathi P talks about his craft

“I was nine years old when I started.” Thirupathi P, the stone carver from Chennai’s Dakshinachitra, laughs as he recounts his fight to follow his father’s footsteps. For three generations, his family had been making paniyaram moulds and kal chettis from soft stone.

“Once some people from Tiruvannamalai came to source the stone from our area and they were carving idols of Ganesha and other gods,” he continues. Then a nine year old, Thirupathi wondered why his father and grandfather did not make something like that. “I begged my father to let me drop out of school and learn from them. All I got was a whack and a stern order to get back to my studies,” he recalls ruefully. But he wasn’t going to give up without a fight. “I began to watch the other craftsmen without my father’s knowledge. Slowly through observation and conversation, I picked up the skills.”

Models of kitchen and home ware | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two years later, his father caved in. Thirupathi’s brother knew someone at a training centre in a village near Madurantakam and got his 11-year-old brother admission. Later he trained at a design centre in Bengaluru as well. “It’s been 24 years now,” he says proudly. Once he finished his training, he joined his brother at Kalakshetra and stayed on.

Decorative bookends | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thirupathi acknowledges the need to change. “If I make the same old designs, people will get bored.” He credits the visitors to his stall with helping him spread his wings. “Many who came to Dakshinachitra liked my work but wanted some different items. So I began taking commissions. They would show me photographs of what they wanted.” How long does it take to make his pieces? It depends on the piece, he replies. “I can make two or three of the regular ones in a day. Some take a week or even a month or two according to the detailing required. If it’s something new, I need to understand it before I start work. If I accept such commissions, they spread the word and others will come to me.”

His “regular pieces” comprises idols of gods, owls, elephants, candle holders, pencil stands, pendants… The most difficult creation was a two-feet diameter ball on which he had to depict Tamil handicrafts. He remembers carving 38 kinds of crafts. “It went to the US. It was around 180kg in weight and cost ₹15,000” he says. Ask if he has a photograph, he says, “It was 12 years ago. I didn’t even think about it then.” Would he do something like that now? “I would think twice,” he laughs, “though I managed to do it back then.”

Thambaalam Jayashree Ravi, President, CCTN, says, “Thambaalam is an exhibition of a curated collection of traditional and contemporary platters in silver, copper and brass. Apart from Thirupathi’s tone platters, we will have Pavan Prajapati from Jaipur who has painted Rajasthani miniatures on wooden trays and Balaji and his father from Anuparpalayam who work with the traditional metal. People can order replicas on full advance and delivery will be between 45-60 days. The order will be transferred to the craftsmen.”

“It’s a totally new idea. I have seen the regular pithalai (brass) platters in my village, of course, but this was…,” Thirupathi trails off. Thirupathi worked from photographs sent to him. Each thambaalam was different, he says. One was plain, another had lots of detail. Compared to some other work, this was quite easy.”

On February 10 & 11; from 10.00 am to 7.00 pm

@ Kudam, 334, Puliakulam Road, Opposite Carmel Garden School

Call 9952778667 for more details

His work for the current exhibition | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thirupathi uses different kinds of stone for his work: “maakallu or soap stone, the white and red varieties of marble, and green stone. We also use a variety of Kadappah stone, not the quality used to make tiles but a better one.” The stone he uses depends on what he is working on — idols, he says, can be made from all but, for a candle holder or plate, he has to use something durable. While the soapstone and the green stone is sourced from Tamil Nadu, the marble comes from Varanasi. He explains that a group of 20-30 carvers band together and order a truckload of stones and split it up depending on individual needs. “I cannot afford one truckload,” he smiles, “Nor can I store it.”

His teenage son has begun to learn his craft and that makes Thirupathi very happy. “He is in class eight and comes with me to Dakshinachitra on Sundays. He learns silambam and also works with me. He makes the pendants now. I am training him slowly and very happy that he wants to continue my work.”

Is Thirupathi happy that he fought to get into this field? “Very happy,” is his response. “It’s not about the money. I have the satisfaction of making what the customer wants and of creating beauty. This keeps me content.”