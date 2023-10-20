South Korean artists join Madras Art Movement veterans to create art in Chennai

October 20, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

The quietude of the humble art gallery at InKo Centre compliments what occupies its walls. A motley collection of canvases, photographs and paper embodying varying emotions, themes and stories are on display, all with an invitation to look inward. Imagine a pristine sunrise at the Geumgang mountain range in North Korea handpainted across a paper fan, or a verdant green hill range on a canvas that sets a contrast, bringing the focus back to more familiar terrain, by R Solairaj. Or a couple of fabric scrolls that charts out a bird perched on the branches of perhaps a cherry blossom tree in fine Korean ink with impressive detailing.

Back in Cholamandal Artists Village, the very same unlikely group of artists are busy with new canvases — ideas are exchanged in an artists’ camp, as onlookers gather, to create collaborative work. The veterans of the Madras Art Movement shake hands with contemporary artists from across Korea. Here, we can see artist PS Nandhan stooped over a small paper canvas lending finishing touches to what seems to be two figures in motion, while a Korean counterpart SoonBeom Kwo carefully chisels on a mass of marble.

The art exchange was seen as a means to initiate a cultural dialogue between the two nations. For this, 15 artists from Pyeongchang, Gangwon-do and 15 from Chennai were selected , says Soonyoung Yang from Pyeonchang ARTccc, curator of the Korean leg.

“Tamil Nadu was a place where I felt the same nostalgia that I have for Pyeongchang (Korea) where I grew up. What struck me most is their kindness. And I thought that the living environment here was similar to the environment I lived in when I was young. Although it was an extremely personal experience, it felt like I had found home ,” says Soonyoung who has visited Tamil Nadu eight times. It is on one of these journeys that she met Gita Hudson, when she was curator at DakshinaChitra.

All the work on display at InKo Centre are eight-inch, small format canvases. Soonyoung sees this exchange as something more than just a liaison. “It’s also about getting to know each other. We strive to respect each other more and make each other’s culture more valuable.”

Gita Hudson, curator of the Indian leg, says, “Over the two days that they were at Cholamandal Artists Village, the eight artists who had come thoroughly enjoyed the institution, considering its legacy. The museum, galleries and the space led gave them an idea of what the institution stands for.”

Everything had to be observed visually since there was a language barrier. Artists, over the course of the camp, invited visitors to work, and even meddle around with some canvases-in-the-making. Veteran calligraphy artist Junho Kim made six calligraphy scrolls at the Cholamandal camp. Some unusual mediums also made their appearance at the camp — imagine, paper cups held together with paper clips to create a what seems like a meticulous web.

“It was a learning experience for us, since both groups are not familiar with each others’ mediums. The Korean ink and rice paper were interesting mediums to experiment with,” says Gita.

The display at InKo Centre will be on view till November 10. Artworks from the camp will be on display at the Indigo and Labernum galleries at Cholamandal Artists Village till October 21.

