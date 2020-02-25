Somesh Kumar brings out the meaning of films and shows through his posters

“If you look at the history of film posters, illustrations were a big thing but over a period of time photography took over because of the ease that comes with the medium,” says Somesh Kumar whose work is being showcased under Chitrakaar watching Chitrahaar at The Courtyard till March 6. Expect to see illustrated posters of films and shows such as Sacred Games, Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, Masaan, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Andhadhun, Inside Llewyn Davis, and Pather Panchali.

The 32-year-old Bengaluru-based graphic designer and illustrator, who runs ByTwo Design with his friend Hazel Karkaria, merged his love for illustrations and films to create this passion project. “I have been working on the posters for the last seven years. I have used the alternative version of a film poster of bringing out the idea behind the script with illustrations.”

Stating that he has created posters for the films and shows he enjoys, Somesh says, “Generally, what happens is that when I’m watching something, I get an idea that this can be a good film poster. For example, I was watching Andhadhun and the scene where the bird dropping falls on his glasses doesn’t seem very consequential but it’s a sign of how everything changes for the protagonist. Then I had the thought that it would be nice to do a poster where it is a close-up. If you look closely, you can see the reflection of the piano he is playing and under the piano are the legs of the dead body. From a distance, it just looks like Ayushmann Khurrana’s face with the bird dropping on the glasses but when you go near, you see something more and that’s what the film is in a way. There are many layers and things that happen within the story.”

Somesh adds that lately he has been integrating gifs and film posters together. “It works really well for social media. It gives you a bit more to play with because you can animate certain things. It is a mini narrative with a beginning, middle and end.”

As for the art of film poster-making and how it has changed, Somesh says, “With illustrations, it is more of collectibles and not mainstream. Mainstream posters are tied to the idea of having the cast on the poster. And it doesn’t let the idea of marrying that with the story of the film. The only time illustrations happen is when it’s done for a film festival or as a collectible. Also, using illustrations as a medium for film posters doesn’t happen a lot. It happens when it is a big film. For example, in south India, you have really large cut-outs when a big film is going to release or driven by print-making where lithography was used a lot. In Bangalore and Karnataka, I have seen these typical lithographic posters that are fluorescent in colour. They are cheaply produced but still use illustration and has its own sense of aesthetic.”

Small posters are priced at ₹1,500 and the A2 size is priced at ₹4,000. Call 9611655100. Customised orders are also taken.