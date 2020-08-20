Solomon’s lockdown gentlemen

It is Souza x Souza as the Indian modernist’s grandson pays homage to his Six Gentlemen of Our Times series, on 18-year-old canvases

When Indian Modernist master FN Souza died in 2002, one of his daughters, Keren Kohn-Souza, had helped clear out his New York home. She had come across a roll of canvas he had in his studio, primed and waiting to be used. Now, 18 years on, at the height of this Coronavirus induced lockdown, their ‘wait’ has ended.

Keren’s 27-year-old son Solomon, widely known for his street art and graffiti, has used them in a series of oil on canvas, as a sort of homage to his grandfather. As the Jerusalem-based artist told GQ India, when he made it to their cover this month, “It must have been the last roll he ever bought. She’d been holding on to it… now it was being passed on to the next generation, and I felt its powerful potential the moment it touched my hands.” Solomon painted three canvases, titled Gentlemen of Our Times (I through III), using his “grandfather’s brutal style, his shocking colours and heavy hitting lines”.

Solomon Souza

Thinking about the times

The series is an obvious hat-tip to Souza’s 1955 paintings, Six Gentlemen of Our Times, which showed the busts of six men in suits and ties, their faces weirdly contorted. The sketches were the artist’s commentary against what he saw as the greed of the rich and of capitalism, or the version of it that he saw in a newly-independent India.

Smack in the middle of a pandemic-struck world, grappling with his doubts about the seriousness of the virus, it was a social commentary that Solomon felt he needed to engage with. “[Souza’s works show] disgust and anger at the greed of the business world. And now, these current times are making people act in certain ways...” he says. “I’m not a scientist or a doctor; I’m a bit of a conspiracy theorist. I don’t fully understand our response to the pandemic [like how easily we’ve picked up mask-wearing], but I do feel like the situation has been taken advantage of by the powers that be. I feel like [our response to it has been] manipulated in a way.”

Return to the Garden

The men of 2020

Of Solomon’s three Gentlemen expressing these doubts, the first is the “modern man, jumbled up, kind of all over the place due to this whole thing — see his nose is like a hole, he has so much to breathe in, but he’s kind of lost in the darkness of his background,” he says. The second is a blue coloured head, representing the business world. “It’s kind of the evolution of Souza’s hungry, teeth baring [Gentlemen]... they’ve now become machines and are unstoppable,” he says. The third has a pleasant set of human features, enmeshed within striking red and blue lines, but with the added element of green. “This is like man is now becoming one with nature in a way, he is content,” he explains.

Rightful heir Like Souza who became a global citizen of sorts — moving from India to Britain and then to the United States — Solomon too, born in the United Kingdom, now lives in Israel. Keren had moved them there over a decade ago, after she became drawn to her mother’s Jewish roots. “She’s an amazing artist herself, but she never used them [the canvases],” he says. “It wasn’t intentional; it just worked out that way.”

While the three heads bear Souza’s signature, Solomon has added to the series with a fourth piece (painted on a new canvas) titled Return to The Garden. A recreation of Adam and Eve — leaving behind behind the city’s skyline, watering the parched earth and regrowing the Tree of Life — it is softer, and references his grandfather’s earlier, more “innocent” works. Vivid and masterful, it also embraces his Indian culture and paves the way for a brand new interpretation of the story with references like the snake-shaped hose in the man’s hand.

These are not the only pieces Solomon has made recently. “I can call myself prolific, in a way. If I’m not painting everyday it’s like I’m wasting the day,” he says. Earlier this year, he was commissioned by Israeli-Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea Football Club, to paint a 12-metre mural at Stamford Bridge. Last December had also seen Solomon make his India debut, trundling along Goa’s streets on his scooter, painting murals of the state’s unsung heroes, in association with the Serendipity Arts Festival. However, it is these four pieces that have possibly marked a passing on of the baton — from a Modernist master to the making of a contemporary one.

Details: solomonsouza.com