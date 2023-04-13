Solo show of Visakhapatnam-based artist Naresh Mahanta

April 13, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

Visakhapatnam-based artist Naresh Mahanta believes that the human face is the most beautiful thing. The artist is captivated by people, and is absorbed by portraits and the figure.

Known for his portraiture works, Naresh will be showcasing 122 of his artworks at a solo show in the city.

“Art is the language through which I talk about a particular subject. I use colours and the brush to do so. In my paintings, rather than rendering a subject as it is, I try to portray a beautiful atmosphere which may influence the emotion of the viewer and they can enjoy it,” says the artist, who works from his home studio.

Most of the works that will be on display at the exhibition are watercolour paintings, apart from a few oil on canvas and acrylic on canvas works.

Inspired by the landscapes and beauty of Visakhapatnam, Naresh has captured some of the iconic spots of the city in his works from a fresh artistic perspective. Nearly 70 artworks that will be displayed are a reflection of the beauty of Visakhapatnam. “From time to time I change my subject matter with a landscape or some equestrian art, but people remain my true obsession,” says Naresh, a self-taught artist who began dabbling in art since 2011. The works to be showcased in the exhibition were done over a period of four years by the artist. “Whether just for my own enjoyment or for private commission, I love to use my brush and paints to capture a likeness. I like to make marks with my paint, rather than try for a photographic smoothness; but regardless, the end result should be an accurate observation from the artist’s viewpoint,” says Naresh.

Some of his works are done in the alla prima method, a painting technique in which a canvas is completed in one session.

The exhibition will be on at Hawa Mahal from April 18 to 20 from noon to 8pm.

