Snapshots from Dastkari Haat Samiti’s handicraft exhibition dedicated to Gandhi

Celebrations for Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary kicked off in May this year, with the Indian pavilion’s exhibit, Our Time for a Future Caring, at the Venice Biennale 2019 (also listed among the top 10 country pavilions from a total of 90). Closer home, New-Delhi based Dastkari Haat Samiti is organising a week-long exhibition and crafts bazaar in the capital next month. Titled An Ode to Mahatma Gandhi, it features 90 artisans from across India who specialise in various art forms such as bead work and doll crafts from Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, thread jewellery from Uttaranchal, bandhani and wood work from Gujarat, embroidery and block from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, paper craft from Tamil Nadu, and paddy craft from Orissa.

The event’s highlight is a curated collection of 25 handcrafted images depicting the freedom fighter, each made with a varied style. This tribute to the pioneer of the khadi movement includes paintings in terracotta, sculptures crafted with paddy weaving, wood carving and sanjhi paper cut artefacts.

Also on the cards are cultural performances by Aradhi, a group of six Kutchi performers from Gujarat, traditional food, workshops and demonstrations by artisans.

From October 1 to 8 at Mati Ghar Grounds, IGNCA and Twin Art Gallery. 11 am to 8 pm. Details: dastkarihaat.org