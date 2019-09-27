Art

Snapshots from Dastkari Haat Samiti’s handicraft exhibition dedicated to Gandhi

The event’s highlight is a curated collection of 25 handcrafted images depicting the freedom fighter

Celebrations for Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary kicked off in May this year, with the Indian pavilion’s exhibit, Our Time for a Future Caring, at the Venice Biennale 2019 (also listed among the top 10 country pavilions from a total of 90). Closer home, New-Delhi based Dastkari Haat Samiti is organising a week-long exhibition and crafts bazaar in the capital next month. Titled An Ode to Mahatma Gandhi, it features 90 artisans from across India who specialise in various art forms such as bead work and doll crafts from Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, thread jewellery from Uttaranchal, bandhani and wood work from Gujarat, embroidery and block from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, paper craft from Tamil Nadu, and paddy craft from Orissa.

The event’s highlight is a curated collection of 25 handcrafted images depicting the freedom fighter, each made with a varied style. This tribute to the pioneer of the khadi movement includes paintings in terracotta, sculptures crafted with paddy weaving, wood carving and sanjhi paper cut artefacts.

Also on the cards are cultural performances by Aradhi, a group of six Kutchi performers from Gujarat, traditional food, workshops and demonstrations by artisans.

From October 1 to 8 at Mati Ghar Grounds, IGNCA and Twin Art Gallery. 11 am to 8 pm. Details: dastkarihaat.org

Dilip Nair Photography: Choose from eight variants featuring work by this photographer from Thiruvananthapuram. There is a bicycle series (continuing from his debut calendar last year), three options featuring people, three with photographs from Leh, and one set of monochromes. At the end of the month, cut along the dotted line and use the image as a postcard. Each calendar is shipped with an easel stand. ₹649 each, on dilipnair.com.

Save the day in 2020

A sculpture by Hare Krushna Nayak using Orissa’s paddy craft

High fashion at the Venice Biennale 2019

Jitish Kallat: “Every visitor brings a different personal, social and historical experience to the work, in a way altering its meaning,” he says. ‘Covering Letter’ is a piece of historical correspondence beamed on to a curtain of traversable dry-fog — a letter written by Gandhi to Adolf Hitler in 1939, urging him to reconsider his violent means. “Like many of Gandhi’s life experiments, this correspondence seems like an open letter destined to travel beyond its delivery date and intended recipient — a letter written to anyone, anytime, anywhere.”

Inside the Indian pavilion at Venice Biennale 2019

Each calendar has a theme — from self-love and the Zodiac, to culture and personal goals

365 days of art for 2019

Shelly Jyoti, textile artist: Documentation is an important aspect of textile preservation. Through this show, Mayank has charted a trajectory and raised questions — about the role of a craftsperson, of a designer, where the overlap is and how we should address it — which are key. As a visual artist, I’m always exploring how the urban population can connect with weavers. The piece at the exhibition (ajrak on khadi) is a documentation by itself. It is a timeless silhouette that women have been wearing for generations, the angrakha.

Exploring influences and inspirations in Indian textile

