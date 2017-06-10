Skyfall: a glimpse of the night sky

As the earth rotates from west to east, stars in the night sky appear to rise from the east and set in the west. This east-west movement of the stars gives normal star images in a regular photograph. But if this movement is captured for an hour or so, what we see is a trail of light equivalent to the distance the stars cover in that one hour, creating a stunning effect in photography called star-trail photography.

It is a small subset of a bigger and more exhaustive genre of photography called astro-photography, which requires specialised equipment, software and thorough knowledge about astronomy. But first, you need some fundamental knowledge of stargazing to do creative star-trail photography. At the right time of the year, one can shoot the Milky Way in the Sagittarius region of the night sky, which is the richest in stars, star clusters and nebulas. You need to know the directions in the night sky to get specific effects. If you capture star trails with the Pole Star in the frame, you will get circles of light with the Pole Star at the centre. While capturing star trails, occasionally a meteor (shooting star) can cross the frame and create a light streak distinct from the star trails. Passing aircraft also leave behind interesting light trails. Foregrounds (trees, cars and monuments, for instance) are most important elements in star-trail photographs. Plain star trails without interesting foregrounds are more of a technical photo than a creative one.

What can act as a dampener to the perfect shooting is pollution, which can hamper visibility. High-altitude regions such as the Himalayas provide the perfect landscape.

(Text and images by Kedar Bhat)