Art

Skyfall: a glimpse of the night sky

1/8
A view of the Pole Star from Vikramgarh in Maharashtra.
The eastern part of the night sky above Vikramgarh in Maharashtra. With a long lens, you can capture stars rising in the east or setting in the west.
The Milky Way is the part of the Sagittarius region of the night sky, rich in stars, clusters and nebulas. The sun belongs to the Milky Way Galaxy. A view from the outskirts of Pune.
Shooting the central region of the night sky from Vikramgarh in Maharashtra with a wide angle lens gives circular arcs of the star trails moving away from the centre.
Star trails captured through a natural window created by the branches of a tree in the Phansad Wildlife Sanctuary in Raigad district of Maharashtra. The trees are lit by a torch during the exposure, a technique called light painting.
Interesting foregrounds are most important for creative Star-trail photography. This is the southern region of the night sky on the outskirts of Pune.
A perfect location for star-trail photography is any remote location in the Himalayas. No light and air pollution and a highly transparent atmosphere in Spiti.
The constellation of Orion as it appears in a short star-trail photo. Longer the exposure time, longer are the star trails.

Aim the lens at the sky and get images of star trails

As the earth rotates from west to east, stars in the night sky appear to rise from the east and set in the west. This east-west movement of the stars gives normal star images in a regular photograph. But if this movement is captured for an hour or so, what we see is a trail of light equivalent to the distance the stars cover in that one hour, creating a stunning effect in photography called star-trail photography.

It is a small subset of a bigger and more exhaustive genre of photography called astro-photography, which requires specialised equipment, software and thorough knowledge about astronomy. But first, you need some fundamental knowledge of stargazing to do creative star-trail photography. At the right time of the year, one can shoot the Milky Way in the Sagittarius region of the night sky, which is the richest in stars, star clusters and nebulas. You need to know the directions in the night sky to get specific effects. If you capture star trails with the Pole Star in the frame, you will get circles of light with the Pole Star at the centre. While capturing star trails, occasionally a meteor (shooting star) can cross the frame and create a light streak distinct from the star trails. Passing aircraft also leave behind interesting light trails. Foregrounds (trees, cars and monuments, for instance) are most important elements in star-trail photographs. Plain star trails without interesting foregrounds are more of a technical photo than a creative one.

What can act as a dampener to the perfect shooting is pollution, which can hamper visibility. High-altitude regions such as the Himalayas provide the perfect landscape.

(Text and images by Kedar Bhat)

Other Slideshows

Ashwin Chacko | @whackochacko: “Every period is defined by its art, and our generation is no different,” says the Mussoorie-based illustrator, who put out a series on police brutality during the protests. “[Artists] push society towards a better future.”

Gone viral with art

Dilip Nair Photography: Choose from eight variants featuring work by this photographer from Thiruvananthapuram. There is a bicycle series (continuing from his debut calendar last year), three options featuring people, three with photographs from Leh, and one set of monochromes. At the end of the month, cut along the dotted line and use the image as a postcard. Each calendar is shipped with an easel stand. ₹649 each, on dilipnair.com.

Save the day in 2020

A sculpture by Hare Krushna Nayak using Orissa’s paddy craft

Snapshots from Dastkari Haat Samiti’s handicraft exhibition dedicated to Gandhi

&nbsp;

High fashion at the Venice Biennale 2019

Jitish Kallat: “Every visitor brings a different personal, social and historical experience to the work, in a way altering its meaning,” he says. ‘Covering Letter’ is a piece of historical correspondence beamed on to a curtain of traversable dry-fog — a letter written by Gandhi to Adolf Hitler in 1939, urging him to reconsider his violent means. “Like many of Gandhi’s life experiments, this correspondence seems like an open letter destined to travel beyond its delivery date and intended recipient — a letter written to anyone, anytime, anywhere.”

Inside the Indian pavilion at Venice Biennale 2019

Each calendar has a theme — from self-love and the Zodiac, to culture and personal goals

365 days of art for 2019

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
magazine
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY