Shakti: Fair & Fierce - Celebrating Feminine Power Through Art at Delhi’s NGMA

Shakti: Fair & Fierce, a captivating exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Art, Delhi, which celebrates the energy and creativity of women, offers a platform to 55 contemporary female artists to share their perspectives through over 100 multi-layered works.
Shakti, a concept present in various world philosophies, embodies the divine feminine principle - the source of all creation, sustenance, and transformation. This exhibition, in collaboration with the Museum of Sacred Art, Belgium, explores the potent energy through different creative lenses and showcases the artists’ unique interpretations of the feminine experience.
Also Read | Remembering the forgotten women of science in India