Trance in everyday life

Moshe Dayan didn’t have a formal training in art. He took to it intuitively, he says, in his childhood and found happiness in painting in the last few years. When he felt he had a decent body of work that he could showcase, he approached Hyderabad’s Kalakriti gallery that manages The Gallery Café, with some trepidation. “I wasn’t sure if they would consider a relative newcomer like me,” says Moshe. But within a month, his portfolio was given the nod and he was asked to assemble a series.

The café is now decked with 27 of his paintings, all in watercolours. “Not many Hyderabad artists work in watercolours these days, but this is the medium I enjoy working with,” he says.

Moshe’s paintings stem off things that happen around us in day-to-day lives, but presented with new perspectives and lighting that reflects the mood in different times of the day. He finds beauty in the ordinary things and calls this series ‘And Trance Everywhere’.

A watercolour painting by Moshe Dayan | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Curated by Ruchi Sharma, the showcase focuses on the artist’s urban musings that range from people walking under a bridge in the metropolis to musicians and fire artists during performances. Even the everyday occurrence of being stuck in traffic snarls finds representation.

A watercolour painting by Moshe Dayan | Photo Credit: By arrangement

What perks up Moshe’s work is the pop of bright colours; he’s particularly partial to canary yellows and reds. Plants by the window sill in his studio as the light seeps in early morning speak of a new dawn and possibilities while the cluttered interiors of a tea stall are bathed in orange hues. Some of his works also give a hint of the artist’s own leanings in music and art — for instance, the portrait of Ilaiyaraja.

“I like to look at things around me a little differently, and the use of watercolours helps me present a softer visual narrative,” sums up the artist.

‘And Trance Everywhere’ is on display at The Gallery Café, Hyderabad, till October 21.