Sculptor Manolo Rubio is behind one of the biggest festival installations in Bengaluru

While every store and street corner in the city is decked with bells and boughs of holly, Phoenix Marketcity Mall looks like Alice is ready to welcome Santa to Wonderland.

Gigantic cups and lollipops share space with dancing girls and merry pipers at the foot of what could be the largest Christmas tree in the city.

The tree, its decorations and the magical characters both at the entrance of the mall as well as those inside are the creations of sculptor Manolo Rubio.

Hailing from Valencia in Spain, Manolo has been designing fanciful figurines for almost 30 years now. “I have been working on sculptures from the time I was 17,” says Manolo, who has made over 18,000 figures till date.

“My first job was designing anime graphic novels,” says Manolo who studied at the Art School in Valencia.

He prefers using fiberglass for his work, bringing the figures to life with vivid colour in a style that is all his own. “For me, while thinking about this Christmas project, I wanted it to appeal to children and to the child in each of us,” he says, elaborating on how he ideates and conceptualizes his projects.

Each piece fashioned by Manolo is handmade and one-of-a-kind, birthed by his vivid imagination. Today, his works can be seen in almost all of Spain, China and America, most notably at the Harry Potter theme park in Orlando. But before all the international commissions, Manolo rose to fame with the sculptures he began creating for Valencia’s Falles festival, where Mardi Gras meets Diwali and elaborate tableaux are burnt after five days of festivities.

However, for his first public showing in India, none of Manolo’s work will meet a fiery end. Instead, visitors are invited to the Christmas lighting ceremony at Phoenix Marketcity,Whitefield from 6.30pm where Manolo’s creations will ring in the season.