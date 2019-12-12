Sculpting substance and the self

At the ongoing Sculpsit: Between Thought and Action showcase, a combination of sculptures, paintings, sketches, and photographs, questions the artist’s thoughts. Interestingly, the collective works also seek to simultaneously answer these queries. It’s a tangible breakdown of a more abstract process. “The artists have used the immediacy of drawing — Baiju Parthan uses 3D software; while Jyoti Bhatt and Sudhir Patwardhan use photographs — as a means to prepare and hone a concept,” explains curator Sasha Altaf who brings to gether 15 artists to navigate the space between idea and final sculpture. The show, a collaboration with The Guild Art Gallery, features the works of artists Navjot Altaf, Akbar Padamsee, Gieve Patel, Gigi Scaria, K.G. Subramanyan, Shantibai, and Sudhir Patwardhan to name a few. “This exhibition proposed to envision sculpture not as an [abstract] continuum but as a material envelope that grows organically from the original drawing, sketch, maquette, or photograph,” says Altaf.

Navigating form

In Patwardhan’s work, we see the politics of home and self, coming together in geometrical sketches and flat bronze sculptures. He sketches mainly in and around Ulhasnagar, Thane where he resides, and documents the impact of human beings on their natural surroundings. Being a landscape painter, his sculptures too, take on the form of a painting. They are flat, and two dimensional-almost like a picture within a frame. While talking about the negotiation of form between Patwardhan’s drawings and sculptures, Altaf says that “his narrative extends boundaries of aesthetics and geography, it inverts the sense of self, history, and memory into a place which is mediated and seen.”

Jyoti Bhatt’s untitled photographs are similar to Patwardhan’s ethnographic studies on changing environments. He has travelled across Gujarat, Orissa, and Uttar Pradesh since the 80s to document the disappearance of traditional murals on the walls of tribal and farming communities. “I had visited the Chotta Udaipur region during the early 80s, but within a decade, the tradition of decorating the interiors has almost vanished,” says Bhatt. Through these theatrically staged images, Altaf elaborates that his photographs emphasise their function as a reservoir of ideas for Bhatt’s sculptures.

Feminine energy

For Anupam Sud, the art of printmaking is essential in her process of making sculptures. Her works are based on emotive postures of the female figure, and reflect moods and desires through different spiritual experiences. Framed sketches of her process line the walls, which reflect her stages of development, and experiments with versions. While her sculptures in the show are final forms of an evolving thought, her prints are proof of the evolution.

Two tall khambas in the exhibition negotiate local life and turmoil with authority in Bastar, Chattisgarh. Known as the Maria Khambhas, Rajkumar Korram and Shantibai address the Maoist rebellion, and the agony and vulnerabilities faced by women in their hometowns. Altaf says “The Maria Khambhas or carved wooden memorial pillars manifests a preoccupation with the socio-political entropy.” Here, the sculpture is in its most literal form, and depicts human figures, guns, flowers, yoga positions, and facial expressions.

Poet, playwright, and painter, Gieve Patel’s mythical figures address themes of power, ambition and betrayal. His terracotta, bronze, and fibreglass sculptures follow the narrative of two stories — one from a Graeco-Roman myth of a water nymph named Daphne, and the other from the Mahabharata, known as Eklavya. He merges his passion for sculpting with the art of storytelling, which is constantly subjected to perception, and evolution.

The figures in his paintings, drawings, and sculpture become clearest when we focus on them least. Altaf explains this phenomenon in her catalogue essay, where she writes: ‘once the spectator encroaches this distance and approaches the figure, the form begins to break up, the outlines blur, the parts of the body and the features dissolve and merge into rough surfaces’. Much like any art form, meandering and moulding, in the spaces that exist in between the lines.

Sculpsit: Between Thought and Action, is on going at Sunaparanta, Goa till December 22.