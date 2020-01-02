View from above

“Have you ever stood on top of a hill and experienced the view?” asks artist Sayyad Shaiek. In his new solo show at Rainbow Art Gallery, the artist transforms into a spectator to give us a panoramic view of his works. The watercolour canvases — spread out at the gallery — are filled with changing colours of stunning skyline in different cities. “When a flight takes off, the imagery changes; The objects become small, almost insignificant yet you feel a connect. When you look below, you get a new perspective of the city, ” he says showing us an image with rows of houses and hills in the background. The work draws you in and the houses seem attached to one another.

A work by artist Sayyad Shaiek | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Sayyad’s strength is his abstract realism. The artist loves to express with fewer figures and colours. The shades of brown, black and a tinge of Persian blue, and crimson red form an important part of his vision. “It is fascinating to see concrete structures from a higher ground; The low angle brings a different outlook,” he says. Sayyad calls himself a wanderer reflecting on things. “I feel as if I am flying. The buildings have no emotions but I enjoy looking at them and soaking in the experience.”

Sayyad’s sketching projects and artist residency programmes took him across the country. His canvases are inspired from travel sojourns to different cities in India and to Bhutan and Kathmandu. His short stay at Darjeeling provided a unique experience. “When you see the city standing on top of a hill, the view is different. The earth seems to be covered with these buildings and they appear closer.” His walking trails to know the city helped in his sketches and still are fresh in his memory. “Walking on a small footpath is exciting,” he says.

A work by artist Sayyad Shaiek | Photo Credit: By arrangement

The works exude happiness and a bit of sadness in him. “There was a tragedy in the family and I was feeling depressed and wanted some relief so recollected my earlier travel experiences and those places and started painting again.”

The new year is a time to reflect as he came to the city to study art at University of Hyderabad exactly a decade ago. He mentions the changing cityscape is a proof to Hyderabad’s fast growth. “I would often go to Gandipet to sketch and now I feel like I have gone to a new place; the surrounding areas appear different. In the last 10 years, the areas around Hitec City have seen a major transformation.”

(Sayyad Shaiek’s Solo Art Perspectives II is on at Rainbow Art Gallery from 11 am to 7pm; the exhibition ends today)