Sangeetha Alwar’s calendar art is a daily reminder of Bengaluru’s beauty

January 09, 2024 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST

It is often said that few things are more exciting than a new calendar full of open spaces symbolic of a blank canvas and renewed hope. Come January and it is a time to flip open those shiny new calendars. And if you are a fan of cityscapes and art, Sangeetha Alwar’s 2024 calendar is for you — replete with wistful charm and nostalgic vibes, her Bengaluru and Mysore desk calendars are sure to bring a smile on your face.

A self-taught artist with no formal training, Alwar admits that she has always been fascinated by art since a child. However, her love for sketching took on a whole new dimension when she bought an iPad in 2108. “It helped me create in a way I’d always imagined. It is my only tool, so I can literally work out of anywhere. I love sketching at cafes and have found that it adds so much to my art when I sit around people. Many of my comics have been influenced by this” says the 29-year-old who is based in Mysuru.

Sangeetha loves sketching and finds it is a great way to convey ideas. She further adds that in her illustration projects, she focuses more on trying to emulate the moods and colours of a place rather than just the shapes.

Sangeetha is a PhD scholar at the University of Mysore and has been teaching English Literature for the last seven years. When asked how she balances the two, she matter-of-factly says that they complement each other. “They are actually inter-dependent and feed into each other. I use artistic techniques in my creative writing assignments for students and a lot of what I learn from them becomes fodder for my art. It is a rather symbiotic relationship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Though she currently lives in Mysuru, Bengaluru was Sangeetha’s home for several years before she left the city during the pandemic. “The Bengaluru calendar is an ode to the charming garden city. Some of the pieces such as the K R Market illustration bring back fond memories from eight years ago when I was pursuing my masters in English at Christ University. I’d play hooky in order to go explore the city.”

According to Sangeetha, both the Mysuru and Bengaluru 2024 calendars have illustrations that prioritise people, spaces, food and culture rather than tourist attractions. “That is the reason why the Mysuru calendar does not have the Mysore Palace, but the Amrut Gobi Centre and Mylari Dose instead. The Bengaluru series has Mayi Gowda at Blossoms, Vidyarthi Bhavan and the iconic Indian Coffee House.”

Sangeetha feels the purpose of the calendar was to add a touch of sustainable art to peoples’ desks and homes; Once a month is over, one can cut off the dates and use the square artwork as a wall poster. And in an effort to encourage people to write in the age of instant messaging, she has also included a set of two postcards which people can use to write to their friends.

Sangeetha has collaborated with several organisations including Prism Books, Harper Collins, Asia Safe Abortion Partnership, Tinder and Fila for art projects and as a platform to highlight issues relating to politics, gender, identity and sexuality. “I am currently working on a series called ‘Boi comics’ which is about love and relationships where I talk about how I met my current partner and the joys of falling in love,” says the artist, who also runs a successful poetry community in Mysuru.

Both calendars are available on Sangeetha’s instamojo shop accessible via her Instagram handle @ms.alwar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT