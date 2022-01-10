Sahayog Contemporary Art Exhibition 2022 provides safe platform for artists, young and senior

The show brings together 100 artworks of 40 Indian artists for a cause

“The show must go on, albeit with care,” says artist Satyendra Rane, also an organiser of Sahayog Contemporary Art Exhibition 2022 at the iconic Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda in Mumbai from January 11 to 16 (11 am to 7 pm). A part of the proceeds of the exhibition go towards government-recognised Mumbai-based NGO Alert Citizen Forum (ACF).

In its sixth edition, the annual exhibition showcases over 100 artworks of 40 senior and young artists from across India and two artists - Ameet Pai and Komal Gupta settled abroad (Switzerland and London). The work selection process was a detailed one that took almost three months to complete, points out Satyendra.

With the rising Covid-19 cases, the earlier planned grand opening ceremony had to be scaled down with bare minimum number of guests and mandatory temperature checks and mask protocol at all times.

‘Nandi’ by Sumant Shetty | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“The art ecosystem,” feels Satyendra Rane, “is geared to favour established artists, and for us at Sahayog, it has always been important to provide a platform that would give unknown faces and talents a chance to shine alongside the known ones. We have a history of bringing forth artists who may be from different professions but are also inclined towards art.”

The participating artists include Adyot Rajadhyaksha, Amberhuues Tania, Anupama Mandavkar, Arpita Kolhatkar, Arpito Gope, Arvind Kolapkar, Bhagyashri Choudhari, Deepa Hekre, Dr Shankar Sharma, Ganesh Hire, Ganpat Bhadke, Harshada Tondwalkar, Ishwar Shetty, Joe D'souza, Kariyappa Hanchinamani, Kasim Kanasavi, Monica Kharkar, Mukund Ketkar, Nandita Desai, Nishtha Jhunjhunwala, Niyati Gope, Onkar Murthy, Prasad Mane, Prashant Jadhav, Priya Kadu, Revathi Shivakumar, Sachin Kolhatkar, Satyendra Rane, Shahed Pasha, Shreela Ghosh, Shubham Kesur, Sneha Nikam, Sumant Shetty, Sunil Vinekar, Surendra Jagtap, Ujwala Kumar, Vaishali Kanade and Vidhi Doshi.