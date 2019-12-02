Sadguru Sangeeth Sabha: Festival for all

The 24th anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sangeeta Sabha that were held at at GVR Music College, Vijayawada attracted many young people among the audience.

On the first-day, vocalist Vasudha Ravi started the concert with a brisk Daru varnam Mate Malaya Dhwaja Pandya Sanjathe in Khamas, setting the tone for the week-long celebrations. She next chose a Dikshitar kriti Siddhi Vinayaka Manisam in Shanmukhapriya. Her short swara vinyasa for this kriti was also in duritam, maintaining the tempo with which she started her concert. For a detailed presentation of the raga, she chose Mohana. Other compositions presented were Annapurne, Visalakshi, Enta Muddo Enta Sogaso, Marivere Dikkevarayya. She was supported by Sadguru Charan (mridangam) and V Krishnaveni (violin)

On the second day, the organisers presented a mandolin concert by the duo U P Raju and Nagamani. They started the show with Sarasijanabha, followed by Swaminatha Paripalayutumama, the popular Dikshitar kriti in raga Nata. Their choice of popular kritis like Brochevarevura in Khamas and Manavi Alakincharadate won applause.

On the third day, a musical feature written and presented by Popuri Gowrinath supported by his wife Gayatri and daughter Charumathi Pallavi was presented, to commentary by Mallapragada Srimannarayana Murthy. The story of Srinivas Kalyanam was taken and presented in kritis.

On the fourth day Ranjani Santana Gopalan presented ragam, tanam pallavi in Rishabhapriya. Her detailed exploration of the raga with rich manodharma won the appreciation of the audience. She then presented Sadguru Swamiki, written by Poochi Srinivas Ayyangar in Reetigowla in a detailed manner and ended the concert with a tribute to the local deity Jaya Jaya Durge, written by Narayana Teertha. She was supported by Sai Dikshit (violin), Parupalli Subbaraya Phalgun (mridangam) and M Haribabu on ghatam.

Sid Sriram presented Carnatic music to the packed audience on the fifth day. He first sang Sugunamule cheppukonte in raga Chakravakam, presenting the raga in all its grandeur and with swara prastharana in all the three sthayis. The main item was in Raga Bhairavi. He chose Muthuswamy Dikshitar’s Bala Gopala for a detailed exposition. He sang four Thyagaraja kritis. H N Bhaskar (violin) , Sai Giridhar (mridangam) and Karthik (ghatam) supported him.

Geeta Padma Kumar and her disciples from Kerala performed Kuchupudi dance to kritis of Thyagaraja, Dikshitar and Syama Sastry. The students excelled in abhinaya and adavu in ‘Ksheerasagara’ and ‘Artha Naareswaram’.

On the last day, veteran mridangam artiste Yella Venkateswara Rao was felicitated and conferred a tittle, ‘Sangeeta Vidwanamani’. This felicitation was followed by a vocal concert by Malladi brothers.