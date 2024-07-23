Rumale Art House offers insights into life of founder

It is often said that exploring your own backyard can reveal hidden treasures and this indeed rings true in a city like namma Bengaluru. Strolling around the by lanes of Rajajinagar, I discovered a gem — the Rumale Art House. Tucked in the midst of residential homes, this small yet engaging gallery is dedicated to the works of Rumale Chennabasaviah.

A multi-faceted personality in the true sense of the word, Rumale (1910-1988) was a freedom fighter, social activist and an editor apart from being an accomplished artist.

Housed in Rumale’s erstwhile residence, Rumale Art House is home to about 120 original works of the artist and is run by Sanjay Kabe whose father was a close friend of Rumale. “We have about 90 frames on display at any point. We keep alternating the canvases which keep the space fresh throughout the year,” says Sanjay.

Established in 1973, Rumale Art House is one of the city’s oldest art galleries.

Role in India’s Independence

Rumale who was born in 1910, played a significant role in the freedom struggle and was a participant in Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent resistance movement during 1930-1947. From 1947-1962, he was deeply involved in several nation building activities, including the setting up of the Seva Dal which trained the youth to serve the nation.

Twice, he was elected as a Member of the Legislative council for Mysore state and he also worked for the Kannada daily Tainadu as an editor. Yet, with all these engagements, art remained Rumale’s first love, having studied it at the Kalamandir School of Art at Chamarajendra Technical Institute in Mysore. He finally decided to pursue his passion from 1962 after bidding adieu to politics.

A favourite subject

The nature and streetscapes of Bengaluru were the main subjects of Rumale’s works. He largely used water colours and oil paints and his works were characterised by fast, sharp brush strokes and a generous use of vibrant colour.

“Rumale was naturally gifted and adept at mixing colours on the paper itself which made his work unique and gave the artwork a distinct texture. Bold strokes were his signature style,” says Sanjay, who was closely associated with the artist’s life. Rumale employed this technique which was almost similar to impasto in all his plein-air paintings, similar in style to Dutch great Vincent Van Gogh.

Whether it was the yellow blooms of Navrang Park in Rajajinagar or the bright orange Gulmohars in Cubbon Park, the buoyancy and the depth in his artwork is unmissable. “He was always thorough in his preparation — he would visit a location, study the subject and start painting at the venue when the light was right,” adds Sanjay, who often accompanied Rumale on his quests. Apart from nature, his work depicting old residences and petrol stations have a refreshing appeal and are a treat to the eyes.

Spiritual dimension

Rumale was deeply spiritual and followed the teachings of his mentors, Guru Sri Sri Sri Shivabalayogi Maharaj and Shreeman Tapaswiji Maharaj. In fact, his first work of art was at the age of 12 and it was a sketch of Jesus Christ. Apart from nature, Rumale has also painted several deities, religious sites and temples of Karnataka.

Notable among them are the shrine of Renuka Yellamma, Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara as well as Shridi Sai Baba apart from several figures of Lord Shiva. The painting of the Sangameshwara temple in Kudalasangama, is particularly noteworthy with its high-spirited use of colours and energetic vibe.

Rumale also executed a few portraits, including those of both his gurus, Sanjay’s father, Madhav Kabe, and that of Sanjay and his sister Shabaladevi Kabe. Much like his paintings on nature, his portraits too, stand out for their eclectic colour palette which included warm tones of rust, ochre and red in oil paint and cool hues of blue and green in water colours, which give them a distinct dimension.

“My father and Rumale met in 1955 and shared a brotherly bond. Our family of four and Rumale lived together in this house,” reminisces Sanjay.

Rumale Art House was established by Rumale himself and he displayed his work there from 1973 until his demise in 1988. Since then, the gallery has been managed by Sanjay who has held retrospectives on Rumale’s work in other cities.

“We have held exhibitions at the Indian Institute of World Culture in Basavanagudi, Bangalore International Centre and the National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai to name a few. The idea is to spread awareness and give people a chance to view Rumale’s works,“ says Sanjay.

Rumale Art House is at 674, 45th Cross Rd, 3rd Block, Rajajinagar. Open from 10:30am-5pm, on all days except Tuesday.