Roy Thomas’ show, Deep Within, re-imagines historic sculptures in the context of climate change

Artist Roy Thomas’ exhibition Deep Within seems to be curiously well timed. Kochi has just experienced a cloudburst followed by a week of incessant rain and the nation is in the throes of a political realignment. The large paintings that depict historical monuments, sculptures and renowned works of art submerged in the ocean, present a dramatic view of climate change. “Showing the works in a highly aware State such as Kerala, viewers perceive the works politically as well,” says the Delhi-based artist.

Serene Gaze, a painting that shows a sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi sitting in meditation, submerged, is being compared to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial. “This is an old work, but for the viewers, it resonates with the current political scenario,” says Roy.

Featuring 25 oil paintings, the series reflects a common theme. Roy re-imagines classic sculptures from the Renaissance to the modern times through the prism of climate change. Michelangelo’s La Pieta and Moses, Rodin’s The Thinker, Statue of Liberty and India’s iconic Pillars of Ashoka are seen submerged in the ocean.

The series, which he has been working on for over four-and-a-half years, was was exhibited in Delhi in November 2023. The series was sparked by an article that discussed an apocalyptic vision of the Statue of Liberty sinking, given the rate at which New York City was sinking every year. “The idea planted a seed in my head and I started work on the series,” he adds.

The series was also an exploration into the unknown. “It was only when I started working on the paintings that I realised that painting a scene underwater was more challenging than I thought,” says Roy. Each painting has a different blue, ranging from a greenish blue to teal depending on the role light plays in each frame. “I also dug into my childhood memories of having dived into ponds and rivers. At the end of the day, my focus as an artist is to create a good painting,” he adds.

The paintings are rather direct, “one would not wonder what the painting means,” Roy adds. Living in a world that is teetering on the edge of a global climate crisis, Roy’s works make one ponder over the relevance of historical monuments, sculptures and objects and whether man can recreate these.

An artist for over three decades, Roy says he is driven by a sense of curiosity, rather than creating his own style. Roy has been specialising in oil paintings, which he believes, suit his temperament — “it is slow and gives you an opportunity to start afresh each time,” he says, compared to the nature of acrylic that requires one to take decisions faster. “I like to mull over my work, visiting and revisiting, correcting and adjusting a painting until it is the way I want it to be.”

Roy, a native of Pala, who has been teaching and practising art in Delhi for the past 34 years, has conducted several solo shows and participated in a number of exhibitions in various cities in India and other parts of the world.

Deep Within at Durbar Hall Art Gallery concludes on June 7.

