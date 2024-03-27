ADVERTISEMENT

Richard Serra, famed American sculptor known as the 'poet of iron,' passes away at 85

March 27, 2024 10:16 am | Updated 10:17 am IST

Known by his colleagues as the “poet of iron,” Serra became world-renowned for his large-scale steel structures, such as monumental arcs, spirals and ellipses

AP

Famed American sculptor Richard Serra, poses in front of his five monumental steel plates, May 2, 2008, at the Grand Palais museum in Paris. | Photo Credit: AP

Famed American artist and sculptor Richard Serra, known for turning curving walls of rusting steel and other malleable materials into large-scale pieces of outdoor artwork that are now dotted across the world, died on March 26 at his home in Long Island, New York. He was 85.

“Tilted Arc,” a 12-foot-high, curving, inclined wall of rusting steel by famed American sculptor Richard Serra, awaits removal, March 11, 1989, at Federal Plaza in the Manhattan borough of New York. | Photo Credit: AP

Considered one of his generation's most preeminent sculptors, the San Francisco native originally studied painting at Yale University but turned to sculpting in the 1960s, inspired by trips to Europe.

His death was confirmed Tuesday night by his lawyer, John Silberman, whose firm is based in New York. He said the cause of death was pneumonia.

Known by his colleagues as the “poet of iron,” Serra became world-renowned for his large-scale steel structures, such as monumental arcs, spirals and ellipses. He was closely identified with the minimalist movement of the 1970s.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Guests browse Richard Serra’s “Equal” at the Museum of Modern Art in the new fall exhibition spaces, Nov. 13, 2020, in New York. | Photo Credit: AP

Serra’s work started to gain public attention in 1981, when he installed a 120-foot-long (36.5-meter-long) and 12-foot-high (3.6-meter-high) curving wall of raw steel that splits the Federal Plaza in New York City. The sculpture, called “Tilted Arc,” generated swift backlash from people who work there and a fierce demand that it should be removed. The sculpture was later taken down, but Serra’s popularity in the New York art scene had been cemented.

Most of Serra’s large-scale works are welded in Cor-Ten steel, but he also worked with other nontraditional materials such as rubber, latex, neon — as well as molten lead, which Serra threw against a wall or floor to create his “Splash” series in his early career.

His works have been installed in landscapes and included in the collections of museums across the world, from The Museum of Modern Art in New York to the deserts of Qatar.

People view American artist Richard Serra’s “East-West/West-East” art as it stands in a desolate section of the Brouq Nature Reserve in the northwestern part of the country’s desert close to Zekreet, Qatar, Dec. 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

In 2005, eight major works by Serra were installed permanently at the Guggenheim Museum in Spain. Carmen Jimenez, the exhibition organizer, said Serra was “beyond doubt the most important living sculptor.”

Born to a Russian-Jewish mother and a Spanish father in San Francisco, Serra was the second of three sons in the family. He started drawing at a young age and was inspired by the time he spent at a shipyard where his father worked as a pipefitter. Before his turn to sculpting, Serra worked in steel foundries to help finance his education at the Berkeley and Santa Barbara campuses of the University of California. He then went on to Yale, where he graduated in 1964.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

arts (general) / USA

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US