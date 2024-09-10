Remembering Rumale Chennabasavaiah: A tribute to the ‘Van Gogh of Karnataka’

Rumale Channabasavaiah, often hailed as the ‘Van Gogh of Karnataka,’ shares a striking resemblance to the Dutch master in his use of vibrant, swirling colours. His landscapes, like Van Gogh’s, are characterised by movement and energy, creating a dynamism that draws the viewer in.

Like his artistic idol’s tumultuous journey ended in suicide, Rumale’s career abruptly came to a halt due to a fatal accident. His final painting was completed on January 27, 1988 (when he was 78) at the RBI in Sadashivnagar. The following day, while en route home from studying a flower in Lal Bagh, Rumale was struck by a speeding bus. He succumbed to injuries shortly after.

Despite his untimely death, Rumale left behind a rich legacy of paintings that celebrate the beauty of erstwhile Bengaluru. His depictions of the city’s botanical beauty not only evoke nostalgia among locals but also serve as a gentle reminder of the importance of nurturing its natural heritage. His works shed light on the detrimental effects of modernisation on disappearing landscapes and landmarks, both within Bengaluru and in rural Karnataka.

A deeply spiritual individual and a dedicated freedom fighter, Rumale Channabasavaiah lived in service to his beloved motherland. Always clad in khadi, he was a staunch advocate for India’s independence. As a freedom fighter from Old Mysore, Rumale was imprisoned multiple times by the British colonial government during the 1930s. He survived the Viduraswatha firing, known as the ‘Jallianwala Bagh of the South,’ and was a fellow prisoner with Jawaharlal Nehru at Visapur jail. Rumale actively participated in the salt Satyagraha, Quit India movement, and other significant protests.

To celebrate this illustrious individual’s 114th birth anniversary (September 15), renowned artists from Karnataka will come together at the Rumale Art Gallery in Rajajinagar. This event also marks the 79th edition of Art Park, a pioneering initiative by noted artist SG Vasudev that aims to bring art closer to the masses.

“Sanjay Kabe, Rumale’s foster son, is our great friend and a huge supporter of our Art Park programs. A few months ago, he wished to celebrate Rumale’s 114th birthday in September. We thought, ‘Why not organise an Art Park tribute?’ Rumale’s contributions to the art world in Karnataka are truly significant. The artist community needs to honour his legacy. So, I reached out to a few fellow artists, both seniors and juniors, and they were all eager to participate,” says Mr. Vasudev.

“My artistic journey has two significant moments connected to Rumale,” he recalls. “Before I became a professional painter, I created a cartoon of Laurel and Hardy and sent it to Tainadu, a prominent Kannada newspaper. Rumale was the editor at the time. He was impressed by my work and encouraged me to continue pursuing my art.”

Years later, while studying in Chennai, Mr. Vasudev reconnected with Rumale through his teacher, KCS Paniker. Rumale’s generosity and support left a lasting impression on him.

Mr. Vasudev admires Rumale’s artistic approach and legacy. “While Rumale was influenced by Van Gogh, he developed his own distinctive style, characterised by his brilliant use of colour and his focus on the Bangalore landscape,” he says.

“Despite his late start as an artist, Rumale’s dedication and talent allowed him to make a significant contribution to the art world,” he adds, “His unique approach to painting, including his preference for working en plein air, set him apart from other artists. His commitment to painting on-site allowed him to capture the colours and atmosphere of the scene in a more authentic and immediate way.”