Regional Science Centre Kozhikode marks International Museum Day with week-long celebrations

A child making use of a science-inspired selfie corner set up at the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium in Kozhikode on the occasion of International Museum Week that began on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

With International Museum Day falling on May 18, the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium (RSC), Kozhikode, is celebrating the current week from May 16 to 20 as Museum Week. A variety of programmes, for children and adults alike, have been organised during the period.

The celebrations began on Monday with an ‘Open air science show’, involving experiments based on ‘science in daily life’. A selfie corner with the theme of the week has been set up in the premises of the centre as well.

Local collectors of historic and scientific artefacts will come together at the centre on Tuesday to display their precious collections and share their experiences. Wednesday is the day for an Origami workshop. A workshop on clay modelling and pottery and sky observation are the highlights of Thursday. The celebrations will conclude with a drawing competition for children on Friday.

“This year we have tried to incorporate events that may interest adults as well, along with children,” education officer of RSC, K. M. Sunil said.

The entry to the planetarium is free during the week-long celebrations even though the visitors will have to pay for the shows at the 3D theatre and planetarium. The competitions are open for children up to 15 years of age.