Reconstructing Jeram Patel’s art through the prism of Indian modernism

Palette Art Gallery is currently hosting a captivating exhibition titled A Reconstruct, featuring some of the rare and seminal works of the renowned artist Jeram Patel. Fondly known as Jeram Bhai, Patel was a maestro who embraced experimentation, particularly with the blowtorch on wood medium. The exhibition showcases 28 curated works that span from the 1960s to 2016, offering a unique insight into the evolution of Patel’s artistic journey.

Patel led a simple life in Vadodara and was one of the founders of ‘Group 1980,’ whose manifesto emphasised ‘the reality of the image rather than the image of reality,’ showcasing a commitment to pushing the boundaries of artistic expression.

Originally planned for 2006 or 2007, A Reconstruct faced an unexpected setback when Patel fell ill, leading to its cancellation. However, now, in its current manifestation, the exhibition takes viewers through different rooms in chronological order, in a retelling of his artistic narrative.

As one walks through the exhibition, one wonders why Patel never explicitly identified as an abstractionist. Hisink-on-paper worksbeckon the viewer to imagine and construct forms within their minds. Using Chinese ink on paper, a rarity in his time, Patel’s obsession with the colour black becomes evident. Its extensive use creates an enchanting aura that distinguishes his works from others.

A standout piece from the exhibition is a blowtorch-on-laminated-wood artwork from 1960, that seems to appear as if light is radiating from it, showing Patel’s mastery over the technique.

The artist learned this method, also known as Shou Sugi Ban in Japanese, during his time in Japan and later pioneered it in India, making it a hallmark of his practice. Rejecting colour and representation, Patel’s early works relied on the natural rendering of burnt wood, underscoring his dedication to material and the elimination of form.

Jeram Patel’s artistic journey, as reconstructed in this exhibition, reveals a nuanced exploration of medium, technique, and form.

At Palette Art Gallery, 14 Golf Links Road, Delhi till February 17.

