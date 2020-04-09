Radhika Sarathkumar: ‘Acting is my first priority’

Soap addicts became nostalgic when ‘Chitthi-2’ was announced. Radhika’s power-packed serial starring Sivakumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Yuvarani set a new trend in mega serials. Fans will have something new to cheer when the original also will be run on the same channel — Sun TV — soon. What does Radhika Sarathkumar think about this development? Concern for the welfare of technicians dominates the conversation with the queen of mega serials.

Excerpts:

Were you happy when ‘Chitthi’ was announced?

It was the channel’s decision. However, I was happy that ‘Chitthi’ was chosen for a second run. But I’m more concerned about the thousands of workers, artistes and technicians, who are involved in production. I really hope things reverse and work is resumed soon.

Normally how many episodes do you keep in the bank?

Nearly two weeks of content, at any point in time. Plus, of course, unedited portions or some edited footage which can be put together in an emergency situation. But nobody expected this lockdown, which has brought everything to a standstill. This is beyond our control.

About your pair in Chitthi2?

Sivakumar was my pair in the first part. He is a fantastic performer and delivered beautifully.

Now it is Ponvannan. He has got into the character so well. You’ll know when the episodes are aired.

After the lockdown, where will you head first — serial shooting or big screen?

Serial work, undoubtedly. ‘Chitthi’ has been stopped midway and I want the serial to start rolling. But nobody knows how things are going to pan out. Everyday, there is a new development. What we are in is a different and difficult situation. Serial needs a lot of planning and how much of planning can we do in these uncertain circumstances, I wonder.

Next month, we will be seeing two versions of ‘Chitthi’ in different time slots of the day?

I do not have the answer for the question. Only the channel can reply.

Between producer (serials) and actor (big screen), which is your favourite?

I am happy to do what I know best — acting. From my first film Kizhakke Pogum Rail to Vaanam Kottatum, my latest film, I have acted in 350 films and 7,000 hours of serial content. In fact, I have worked in various departments of film making as well as television. All my serials have been runaway hits — ‘Chitthi,’ ‘Annamalai,’ ‘Selvi,’ ‘Arasi,’ ‘Vani Rani’ and so on.

What next?

I often face this question. Acting for Radaan is something I will not give up. I give my hundred per cent, whatever the commitment. And that is the mantra of success.

Ever thought about directing a film or serial?

I directed a tele-film, titled, “Siragugal” as the director was not in a position to continue for various reasons. I directed the serial, “Nalavathu Mudichu.” The point is, I am involved in acting round the clock — in films and also in serials. I do not have the time to direct either. And I’m devoted to Radaan, on which so many people depend. So I have to continue acting. This is a decision I have taken consciously. Direction is a huge responsibility, which demands wholehearted participation, in terms of time and energy. I’m not in a position to do that now. I have half-a-dozen films in the pipeline in Tamil and Telugu — ‘Marudhu,’ ‘Dhuruva Natchathiram,’ ‘Kurathi Attam,’ this is a film starring Atharva, and so on. Acting, therefore is my priority and direction can wait. Right now, I want ‘Chitthi-2’ to resume. I can’t think of anything else.