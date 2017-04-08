Putting names to people

In a recent exhibition, which drew on the etymology of ‘partial’ and ‘particular’ but also on the Partition now marking its 70th year, one of the artists I had invited to participate was Anita Dube. This would be the fourth or fifth time we worked together, and Dube didn’t disappoint, bringing to her installation the feisty unpredictability one has come to expect from her.

From the cavernous insides of a van emerged bags full of black clothes and a tonne of stones and mangled rail tracks. The installation reaffirmed Dube’s strengths as a conceptual artist.

The ripped clothes of women in mourning, the stones and tracks reminiscent of the violence of the 1947 exodus, as much of Palestine or Kashmir. In her choice of materials—discarded or found—Dube was true to an aesthetic that she has pursued through her career, resisting the spectacularism of the made or industrial object that has dominated Indian art circuits.

Woman at Muziris

Her choices belong instead to the lexicon of material she has appropriated from the everyday: discarded roots, ceramics, raw meat, moulded wax. Drawing upon literature and text as a crucible of value, she has used such materials to simulate words that can be carved, illuminated, burnt, even suspended like structures. And in the process she has also implicated the effect of censorship, overwriting and erasure.

For this reason, Dube’s appointment as curator of the next Kochi Muziris Biennale has sent up an audible cheer. Women in the arts feel vindicated, that the baton has been passed on to them. No art event of such a magnitude in India has been offered to a woman, and it gains valence because of Dube’s own sensitivity to the spectrum of gender relations, from violence to great tenderness.

In this era of heightened sensitivity, perhaps it is time to revisit naming as a phenomenon. Last week, in Vancouver, Canada’s vibrant city on the West Coast, the raising of a 70-foot pole at the University of British Columbia marked the underlying tensions around naming and social rights. Commissioned as a gesture of reconciliation to the indigenous peoples, it marks the discomfort with earlier terms and histories and the more acceptable negotiations with the people of the First Nations, as the nearly 300 indigenous Canadian communities are known.

Keith Wallace, editor of Yishu, China’s leading English art magazine (produced out of Vancouver), introduced me in a vast tent to the artist behind the extraordinary pole. Jim Hart is the hereditary chief of the Haida, a powerful people compared by sociologists to the Vikings; they occupy the Haida Gwaii, the strategic islands between Canada and Alaska. Like some other chiefs, Hart is an artist, a master carver of the totem, the leading art form of his people. Hart and his team worked on the 70 foot long red cedar trunk to create a tiered view of their people’s history.

In the lower portion of the trunk, the artist had carved and painted the history of the Haida, which goes back 17,000 years, right to the Iron Age, and is a record of trappers, traders and boat people especially skilled in naval warfare. It celebrates his people’s history as warriors and trappers who survived the glacial extent, but fell victim to small pox introduced by Western settlers, which eradicated nearly 98% of the indigenous communities.

Disturbing history

Towards the centre of the pole, Hart acknowledges one of the most disturbing aspects of Canadian history, the system of residential schools where children were forcibly sent, separated from their families, and where they suffered abuse, disease and death. Says Hart, “In 1996, the last school was closed; those that survived the trauma suffered psychological stress and alcoholism. Older children were asked to dig graves for the ones that had died. Many parents didn’t know what had happened to their children.”

Hart commemorates the 65,000 children who died in the residential schools, a history that has been described as “a journey of tears”, in copper, a material privileged by his people. He has hammered 65,000 nails into the surface of the wood to represent each of the deceased children. Hart paints the European vision of these schools, Indian children in European uniforms drawn from 12 nations of indigenious people.

As one’s gaze moves to the higher reaches, Hart attempts what is seen as the core of contemporary discourse—a form of reconciliation. At the apex of the totem, where a giant eagle appears to land, two boats converge, the Haida canoe and a Canadian battle boat. “We need to hear about the future, symbolised by the two boats going together. We want to be a part of this, we want to belong.”

At the core of this double gaze is the attraction that art has had for what is classified as the ‘primitive’. Within Canadian art, the first modernist Emily Carr rode out on a rickety carriage over six decades ago to record a people then still known as ‘Indians’, feared and opposed. Her paintings of ‘native’ Canadians form a distinct modernist document. Elsewhere, the works of Gauguin in Tahiti, Barbara Hepworth in Cornwall, and Jagdish Swaminathan in Bhopal have sought a primal inspiration in a rejection of metropolitan art sensibilities.

On the global art circuit, the head of a people, of a nation, who is also an artist is something of a rarity. Within the global south, perhaps it is time for the indigenous and the aboriginal to forge a common circuit of exchange and consider exhibitions across continents. In the interim, we can take the first steps to address reprehensible terminology and naming. Few societies would comply with terms like OBC or ST with the slippery ease of our official lexicon. ‘Other’ and ‘backward’ and ‘tribal’ are used as marks of separateness and, oddly, privilege. Perhaps the country in its 70th year can come up with more humane terms of inclusion.

The writer is an art critic and curator who, while preoccupied with her art website www.critcalcollective.in, is also contemplating a book on the Middle Ages.