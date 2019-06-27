Propping up art

For Varun Ahuja, a student of Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, and Krishn Sharan, of Delhi Technological University, spoken-word poetry has been important. After performing for a year or so, the duo started Forbidden Verses in October 2018, to create a community that appreciates all forms of art and expression. In keeping with their interest in poetry, the community would initially gather for readings and jams only. Over time, the group has started including music, art, and photography in order to help local artists perform and sell their work.

Now, at their upcoming event called An Almost Open Mic 3.0, the team invites musicians and poets to perform original work as well as covers. Also invited for the first time, are beat-boxers. Forbidden Verses isn’t just for performers. Each of their sessions has displays by aspiring photographers and other visual artists.

When they launched, they hit the ground running with their first event happening in November, at goStops, a hostel in Daryaganj. Since then, Varun and Krishn have also taken the community to art studios, but they avoid cafés. “Usually cafés charge money, for which we didn’t have any financial support,” says Varun, adding that “we always wanted to create a long-term relationship with whichever place we choose for our events.”

Their last event, which happened earlier this month, saw over 160 registrations.

Next session on 30th June, at 5p.m., People Places Art, B-7A Basement, Kalkaji; Closest metro: Nehru Enclave on the Magenta line. To register, check @forverses on Instagram.

Sonakshi Goel