Project 560 attempts preservation through art

Bengaluru’s vibrant culture and history are being brought to the fore through Project 560, an initiative aimed at engaging the city’s residents and transforming the city into a dynamic canvas for artistic expression.

“We want locals to engage with one another by ensuring Bengaluru remains the protagonist,” says Harshita Bathwal, a Programme Officer for Project 560. The project, under the aegis of the India Foundation for the Arts (IFA), is the first of its kind dedicated to celebrating and preserving Bengaluru’s rich heritage. The name was inspired by Bengaluru’s postal code, with Project 560 spanning the entire city, fostering long-term commitments to its cultural vibrancy.

The initiative encompasses various facets, from neighbourhood engagements to curated artistic engagements. One such noteworthy aspect within this project was conducted by art conservationist Roshni M, whose work was recently showcased at the Bangalore Creative Circus. Over the past six months, Roshni delved into the history, art and heritage of Rajajinagar, one of Bengaluru’s oldest industrial hubs, capturing its essence through an art exhibition and documentary. She also conducted a series of ‘sketch meets’ during her research period, where she collaborated with local artists to capture the locality on canvas.

As a native of Rajajinagar, Roshni meticulously gathered archival information and conducted interviews around significant landmarks, including the Navarang Theatre, Sagar Restaurants, and the Rajajinagar Foundation Pillar — a symbol of the locality’s heritage.

Reflecting on her work, Roshni remarked, “The area is quite different from the one inaugurated by Jayachamaraja Wadiyar on July 3, 1949. In the last five years alone, over eight residential complexes have sprung up.”

Due to rapid development, only the historic Ram Kumar Mills continues to stand as testament to Rajajinagar’s legacy. Roshni makes note of the changing landscape and expresses concern about further commercial encroachment. “It is likely that the adjacent areas are going to meet a similar end. Rajajinagar is close to the city centre, making it prime property for commercial and residential complexes to come up,” she explains.

However, Rajajinagar still retains much of its charm and cultural significance, remaining a bustling community hub with residents frequenting popular spots and old haunts for their daily needs. The cultural diaspora of Rajajinagar is evident in its array of temples, including the renowned ISKCON Temple, and other cultural establishments such as the Rumale Art House.

Roshni says one of the major challenges she faced was the scarcity of archival material and maps on Rajajinagar specifically, as much of the available data covered broader areas.

Project 560 is set to expand its reach across Bengaluru, inviting more projects like Roshni’s to participate. This opportunity is not limited to those who work in the field of art. “We believe in ensuring education along with art. In fact, any interested individual who wants to highlight their area within the city can always reach out to us,” said Mridupankhi Rajkumari, Programme Officer for Project 560.

Project 560’s call for applications is open till August 2, 2024. Log on to indiaifa.org for more details.

