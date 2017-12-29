Colours of Ahirwar; Pradeep Ahirwar on his paintings

Pradeep Ahirwar is setting up his paintings for the exhibition Hidden Dimensions as I walk in to Art Houz. He looks up and welcomes me with a smile.

“I am from Bhopal, well known for its tribal art. I started drawing with my fingers on sand as a kid. Then at school, I drew pictures in my notebooks. I was often scolded by teachers for that. I also accompanied my mother for village festivals where she drew Mandana art on walls. It is our traditional art. She was my first inspiration.”

COIMBATORE, TAMIL NADU, 27/12/2017: Paintings on exhibit at Hidden Dimensions: a solo exhibition by artist Pradeep Ahirwar in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Photo: S. Siva Saravanan | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

Expression of self

Ahirwar studied art in college too and experimented with different mediums and techniques. “I am most comfortable working with acrylic on canvas. I thoroughly enjoy it. I also work with dry pastels at times. I am a modern contemporary artist.” He believes that his paintings are a reflection of himself.

“It is a way of conveying my beliefs and emotions to my audience. When someone sees my art, they are learning about me. I interact with them indirectly. I see painting as a way of meditation.”

Ahirwar says his 20-year-old art career is inspired by Nature, his experiences and emotions. “I want to speak about the exploitation of nature. Birds are a common subject in my drawing. We cut down trees in the name of construction, and they lose their homes. Most of the birds are long gone as a result.”

Creating awareness

He says that he does not have any image in his mind when he paints. “Once I start, and it just flows. Ideas and images that fill my head will fill my canvas. I try to create awareness among the people. It is my way of giving back to Nature.”

Ahirwar shows me a painting called Hidden Dimension. The interplay of dark and light colours at the bottom, appears like ripples on water. He asks, “Can you see a cross in the middle? It symbolises spirituality. And through it, we come out of the darkness. My emotions and understanding of this world is conveyed in this painting.”

About another painting called Uday, he says, “I have given a form to the endless blue sky in this picture and have set it in a white background. I have used both dark and light shades to show two extremes of anything. If there is dusk, there will also be dawn. It is a reminder to people to live in their present.”

Technique and textures

The exhibition has 23 paintings. “It took me two to three days for each painting. Each has six to seven coats of paint on it. Once I have finished with the layers of coat, I spray water on the canvas and allow the colours to drip. I control the flow using my sponge. It creates an even finish and lends texture to my paintings.” There is a lot of the use of black in his works. “It is a very powerful colour. I think it complements the strong emotions I am trying to convey”.

He says that he uses only limited colours. “I want my works to stand out and people should recognize the works as mine through the colours."

Ahirwar has participated in more than 30 exhibitions across India and in Malaysia, UK, Dubai, the US, Italy and Bangladesh.

“This is my first time in Coimbatore. I am excited”, he says.

Info you can use

To see Ahirwar’s works of art, visit Art Houz, Jenneys Residency from December 29 to January 12 between 11.00 am and 7.00 pm

Contact 04224335777 for details