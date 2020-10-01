Poet Gangadhar Chittal’s wife no more

01 October 2020 23:39 IST

The wife of Gangadhar Chittal (1923–1987) -- an exceptional Kannada poet, and recipient of Karnataka Sahitya Academy award -- Meera Gangadhar Chittal passed away in Houston, on September 22, 2020. She was 91 years old. She spent most of her life in Mumbai, and was a great source of strength and support to the life and literature of Gangadhar Chittal. Chittal wrote a poem, Hendatige as a tribute to her, which is well-known among the Kannada literary circles. In her death, a strong link to the Chittal world has disappeared. She leaves behind three children, and six grand children.

Advertising

Advertising