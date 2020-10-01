Art

Poet Gangadhar Chittal’s wife no more

The wife of Gangadhar Chittal (1923–1987) -- an exceptional Kannada poet, and recipient of Karnataka Sahitya Academy award -- Meera Gangadhar Chittal passed away in Houston, on September 22, 2020. She was 91 years old. She spent most of her life in Mumbai, and was a great source of strength and support to the life and literature of Gangadhar Chittal. Chittal wrote a poem, Hendatige as a tribute to her, which is well-known among the Kannada literary circles. In her death, a strong link to the Chittal world has disappeared. She leaves behind three children, and six grand children.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 1, 2020 11:41:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/art/poet-gangadhar-chittals-wife-no-more/article32747770.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story