Plein and simple: Praveen KR talks about his art and inspiration

February 07, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

There is a quiet satisfaction in doing what you love and loving what you do. Being a research scholar at The Open University in Milton Keynes, UK, and working on residual stress in polymer composites is only one half of Praveen KR’s persona; the other half involves being an artist.

Late last year, Praveen participated in the United Kingdom’s Artist of the Year contest, episodes of which are currently being aired on Sky Arts, Freeview and NOW.

Praveen, an engineer, learnt the basics of art from his father, State-award- winning artist R S Karebasannanavar. Hailing from Bengaluru, Praveen says even though he realised he was quite proficient in art from childhood itself, art remained a hobby — he painted for pleasure and entered competitions on a regular basis, “Until I began my PhD, I hardly took art seriously and I never considered it a profession. However, my affinity towards artistic expression came to the fore during the pandemic.”

“Most of my work is figurative, while some are illustrative and a few metaphorical, as I try to express myself through non-verbal communication.”

Praveen’s medium of choice is watercolours, though he does use acrylics and water-soluble oils at times. He adds that prior to the pandemic, he used to work out of a studio. “The past few years has seen a shift in the West towards plein air painting or painting outdoors instead of working in a studio. In 2020, I attended an event in Norfolk county where artists from all over had gathered to paint in the open air. That motivated me to continue with this method,” says the artist who usually creates landscapes and portraits.

“More than portraits, I enjoy working on landscapes — they are inspired by architectural history and Nature.”

As an elected member of Buckinghamshire Art Society, Praveen found out about the Artist of the Year contest which is open to all art societies in the United Kingdom. As a nationwide competition and television reality show to adjudge the best landscape artist in Britain and Ireland, every episode is filmed at a different location.

Artist of the Year has two categories — landscape and portrait — and participants are selected on the basis of their background, body of work and ability to work outdoors.

Praveen qualified as one of three reserve pod artists (a stand-in for a main contestant) for the 48 chosen from a pool of 2,000 applicants. “It was a fabulous experience. My first time working and appearing in front of the camera was daunting, but the crew was friendly and put me at ease,” he says, though he admits he has not yet decided if he wants to participate in the next season of Artist of the Year.

The filming of the series took place last year at Castle Ward in Northern Ireland. The programme ends on March 1, 2023 and Praveen is seen in the episode that airs on February 15.

