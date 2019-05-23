Playing the patriotic tune

Our country is diverse in many things. We have different religions and languages. But, there is unity in our diversity. It gives us a different identity in the world. And what better way than celebrating this uniqueness with a song. A patriotic song “Ek Bharat, Mera Bharat” (One India, My India) was launched recently in Delhi to celebrate this diversity.

Cricket legend Kapil Dev, director of the music video Shailendra Singh, music composer Mithoon and singer Jubin Nautiyal were present at the launch.

Kapil said he believed in celebration of diversity . “There are so many languages in our country. Every language has its own beauty and characteristics. People have different views and that is the beauty of India.”

Many summers ago, Kapil Dev himself featured in one such song “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara”. The song was part of life for those who grew up in the ‘90s.

Shailendra said, “Holding the National Flag gives me strength and feeling of brotherhood and harmony. I wanted to bring that amazing feeling in the heart of our people through this song.” The video has been shot at different locations in the country.

Available on different platforms, Shailendra said, “There is no commercial purpose behind it. This song is for everyone and we can’t commercialise the patriotic feelings of people.”

Singers Sukhwinder Singh and Jubin Nautiyal have given their voice to the song. Jubin along with composer Mithoon performed the song at the event. “Singing such a patriotic song gives satisfaction to mind and heart. Country comes first. As a singer, I can try to express the feeling through my song,” Jubin said.

“I believe in serving society through my music. This song required to spark one’s feeling for the country,” added Mithoon.

Some of the picturesque locations of our country are featured in this song but it is the common people featured in the video that make this song beautiful. “Our country belongs to these people. They are different in many aspects but love for the country binds them together. This song celebrates power of people as one nation.”

Kapil advised, “As an individual do your bit and that will bring magical moments to your life. And, it is important to enjoy what you do.”