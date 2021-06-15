Photographer Amita Talwar’s virtual fundraiser exhibition for COVID-19

‘Between Darkness and Light’ is a collection of Hyderabad-based Amita Talwar’s photographs, aimed at raising funds for those affected by the pandemic

When the second wave of COVID-19 was wreaking havoc, many desperately looked for light at the end of the tunnel. Taking a cue from this, Hyderabad-based photographer Amita Talwar and curator Lina Vincent titled the former’s virtual fundraiser exhibition ‘Between Darkness and Light’. In her curatorial note, Lina states that light and dark co-exist like yin and yang.

Presented by Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad and on view at https://tinyurl.com/betweendarknessandlight till July 9, 2021, the exhibition is raising funds for Salaam Baalak Trust and Children’s Hope India.

‘Between Darkness and Light’ offers a glimpse into Amita’s oeuvre, for those who aren’t familiar with her work. In the art and photography circles of Hyderabad, Amita is recognised for documenting Nature, temples, architecture and cityscapes.

The virtual exhibition begins with monochrome images before moving on to a burst of colours. Light works its way through tree branches reflected in tranquil waters, a lone tree is framed against a deep blue sky and there are sweeping expanses of water, land and sky.

A photograph by Amita Talwar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In the architecture section, the play of light is captured through shadows of walls that fall on the cobbled streets of Europe, or through windows and doorways.

Angkor Wat during sunset is among the many striking photographs on display and Amita says disarmingly, “I was at the right time at the right place. Angkor Wat is always milling with people and it is tough to get the kind of images you want inside. I liked the quietness that I witnessed outside the structure.”

Amita Talwar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Viewers browsing the virtual exhibition can place orders for prints in two dimensions — 16” X 24” (₹10,0000) and 20” X 30” (₹14000).

Does the avid traveller miss long journeys and discoveries? “On the contrary, the pandemic has been a time of tremendous learning. My days are packed with online courses. I’ve been using this time to up-skill and learn new art forms and software.”

(The exhibition can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/betweendarknessandlight till July 9)