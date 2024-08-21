Photo exhibitions in Visakhapatnam to mark World Photography Day

Every year on August 19, photographers and photography enthusiasts worldwide come together to celebrate World Photography Day. The day honours the art, science, and history of photography — a medium that has the power to freeze time, evoke emotions and tell stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, Visakhapatnam marked World Photography Day with photography exhibitions, bringing together the city’s vibrant photography community.

Vizag Photowalkers

A community of both present and past students of the Diploma in Photography programme at Andhra University, Vizag Photowalkers organised a two-day photography exhibition at Hawa Mahal. The exhibition featured works of both emerging and established photographers, each bringing their unique perspective to a variety of themes. From black and white portraits to serene landscapes of untouched wilderness, the exhibits offered a glimpse of a variety of geographies, culture, heritage and lifestyle. Visitors also interacted with the photographers at the venue during the two-day exhibition. The exhibition was inaugurated by Kalpana Kumari, managing director of Girijan Cooperative Corporation and G Veni Kunche, District Tourism Officer.

Vizag Photo Journalists Association

More than 25 photojournalists of the region whose images have graced the pages of national and regional media publications have displayed some of their works at an exhibition at Visakha Museum. From capturing moments of conflict, joy, despair and resilience in ways where words alone can never do justice, the exhibition brings forth the profound role of photojournalism in shaping public perception. While a majority of the images feature the significant events and happenings of Visakhapatnam and its neighbouring regions over the past one year, it also portrays key sports events captured by the photojournalists. Some of the exhibits include key moments of the recently-held T-20 World Cup in the US and West Indies. The exhibition is on till August 21 and timings are 10.30am to 5pm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.