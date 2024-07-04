Paying tribute to the medical legends of Basavanagudi with Vintage Salute

A leafy neighbourhood steeped in history and heritage, Basavanagudi is one of the oldest localities of the city. While it is synonymous with the Bull temple, kadlekai parshe (annual groundnut fair) and the vibrant Gandhi Bazaar, did you know it was also home to several stalwarts from the field of medicine?

For instance, the first lady surgeon of India hailed from Basavanagudi as did the first eye surgeon of Mysore State. Some of these doctors were the founding members of renowned institutions such as Vani Vilas Hospital and Bangalore Medical College, while others served as personal doctors to dignitaries such as the President of India, Nizam of Hyderabad and Mysore Maharaja.

Celebrating the legacy of these achievers who scaled great heights despite all odds is Vintage Salute, a curated photo exhibition of these doctors who practiced in Basavanagudi from the 1940s to the 1980s. It was conceptualised by Maya Chandra, founder-director of Maya Films, a history buff and an old-time resident of Basavanagudi herself.

Inspiring journeys

The photo exhibition covers the journey of 34 doctors who were all trailblazers in their own right, many of them having completed their LMP (Licensed Medical Practitioner) degree before Independence. They pursued specialisations abroad on scholarships despite their humble backgrounds.

“As a native of Basavanagudi and having been treated by neighbourhood doctors, I always knew we had several of them amidst us. Looking back, I cannot help but feel immense gratitude to their contribution to our lives. So, on the occasion of Doctor’s Day this year, I thought it would be a great idea to pay tribute to medical practitioners from our locality. Their stories needed to be told as an inspiration for all of us, including present-day doctors,“ says Maya.

The exhibition covers the key milestones of these doctors from diverse fields and includes professionals from Allopathy, Homeopathy, Ayurveda and mental health streams. The photos are a treasure trove of information. One gets to see Dr Y N Krishnamurthy (1890 - 1975) who did his schooling from Fort High school, Chamrajpet and studied Radiology at Edinburgh University after his education at Presidency College, Madras. He was one of the first Indians to specialise in Radiology abroad and was commissioned by the Maharaja of Mysore to establish Karnataka’s first Radiology Department at Victoria Hospital.

Then, there is Dr B N Balakrishna Rao (1910-1995) — the first to perform neurosurgeries in India and was appointed as the honorary surgeon to President of India. The life of Dr B V Ramaswamy who practiced in Gandhi Bazaar from 1952-1994 is as interesting as it is inspiring as apart from practice at his clinic, he would go on house visits every morning, earning himself the title of “poor man’s doctor”.

Stories of grit and determination

The exhibition also pays homage to remarkable lady doctors such as Dr Nagamma, Dr Kamalamma, Dr Ratnamma Issac, Dr Chandramma Sagar, Dr Sulochana Gunasheela and Dr Radha. Both Dr Kamalamma and Dr Nagamma were child widows and the fact that they chose to study and serve society in those days when ostracisation of widows was common is testimony to their resilient spirit.

Dr Kamalamma, who had her own clinic in the locality, and travelled in a horse carriage in the 1940s, also assisted in numerous home deliveries of babies. Dr Nagamma who completed her LMP in 1927, was conferred with the President of India Award for her community service.

“My mother often consulted Dr Nagamma and I would tag along as a little child. Little did I know that she was such a great personality; this exhibition is indeed an eye-opener,” says septuagenarian Parimala SA, a long-time resident of Basavangudi who visited the exhibition.

Padma Shri recipient Dr M Mary Ratnamma Isaac born in 1887, was India’s first lady surgeon who trained at the Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons (FRCS) in the United Kingdom and dedicated her life to healthcare and social service. Apart from Dr Chandramma Sagar who was the first woman to complete a triple FRCS from London, Edinburgh and Glasgow, the exhibition also pays tribute to Dr Sulochana Gunasheela who was the first to introduce laparoscopy and ultrasound scanning in Karnataka and In-Vitro Fertilization technique (IVF) in South India. She also delivered south India’s first IVF baby in 1988.

Extensive research

According to Maya, putting together the exhibition entailed hours of detailed research and connecting with old-time residents, friends and families of Basavanagudi, apart from personally visiting their residences and clinics to collect information. “While I got a lot of names when I put out a request on a FB group, no one gave me any actual contacts. With the help of my research team led by my friend Radha Rao, we visited the families of many of these doctors who gave us a lot of material,” says Maya.

The exhibition was inaugurated by cardiac surgeon Dr Vivek Jawali who also began his career in Basavanagudi during the 1980s. It was followed by an engaging panel discussion titled, Carrying the Legacy Forward: Inspiration & Challenges, with Dr Praveen Murthy, Dr Padmini Issac, Dr Devika Gunasheela, Dr Sanjay Gururaj Rao, Dr Aditya, Dr Ramdas and Dr Saraschandra Singh. All the panel members hail from the families of the doctors featured in the exhibition.

Vintage Salute is on till July 7 is at the Indian Institute of World Culture, 6, BP Wadia Road, Basavanagudi

