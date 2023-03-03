Paving the way for women artisans

March 03, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

A heaven for handicraft lovers, Nature Bazaar is an initiative by Dastkar, an NGO helping craftspeople become self-sufficient. The Nature Bazaar provides craftspeople with exposure to and direct interaction with the urban customers.

After the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns halted small businesses, Dastkar introduced a new programme called “Backing Women Artisans” in collaboration with American Express. The aim was to build financial resilience among women-led small businesses hit by the pandemic. The program has helped to uplift the financial status of Indian craftswomen by recognising their skills and providing them with a platform to sell their products.

The second phase of the project, themed “At Home” that was on display in Delhi showcased household products made by them such as soft furnishings, home accessories, art and wall hangings, basketry, and floor coverings.

Before launching the product line, the craft groups were introduced to design techniques like design theories and colour palette besides rigorous quality control. This enhanced their understanding of creating unique, contemporary, and market-ready designs. They also benefited from learnings in costing and pricing, sizing, finishing and timelines, direct interaction with design professionals and understanding of consumer and market trends.

Laila Tyabji, Founder and Chairperson, Dastkar says the project was a challenge . “”During the lockdowns, it was not possible to send raw material or do workshops and trainings with the artisans. But sometimes challenges teach you things. I had never imagined in the 45 years of my career that I would be working long distance with craftspersons from Karnataka and Kashmir. These women were illiterate but they could communicate through emojis and there was lesson for us in there”.

“Many of these craftspersons who had migrated to the cities returned to their homes during the pandemic and realized the importance of their skills and how they could be put it to good use. We have seen a lot of young people return to the craft sector,” she says.

Having no access to the urban market, most women artisans in India remain unaware of the market demand. Monika, one of the artisans says that Dastkar taught her different types of embroidery and designs that have a demand in the market”.

“The AmEx project is an example how the corporate sector and an NGO can come together and make a big impact”, Tyabji adds.