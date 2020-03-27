Bengaluru-based Katha Corner and Kappanna Angala are conducting a storytelling video competition. “We decided to make it a group activity, comprising both children and adults, and have two categories: children and adults,” says Sneha Kappanna, Executive Director of Kappana Angala. “The competition is open for all age groups and you can record a three-minute video, not longer than that, of any story of your choice. The stories can be of real life or fantasy. The elderly can narrate stories from their memories too.”

The competition is not just restricted to Karnataka, but across the country and even globally. That is why stories can be narrated in English, Kannada and Hindi. There are some instructions that need to be followed while shooting the video. Sneha says: “When shooting please hold or keep an A4 size sheet, which is visible in the video frame. On the A4 sheet please write: ‘Lockdown-Story Quest!!! by Katha Korner and Kappanna Angala’”.

Along with the video, Whatsapp your full name, age, address, email and phone number for children’s category to 9900098216 and for adults to 9448274290. The last date of submission is March 29 and the results will be announced on March 31. “We will announce prizes in each category, and also give participatory certificates to everyone. The prize-winning videos will be uploaded in the Kappanna Angala and Katha Corner social media pages.