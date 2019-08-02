Confluence of styles

IB Radhika Rani and B Vasanthakumari are different from each other in their artistic endeavours. While Radhika loves experimenting with abstract, Vasanthakumari unleashes her creativity via mural paintings. ‘Chayillyam’, their exhibition at Museum Auditorium, showcases their works.

Natives of Kollam, the duo had met at an event organised by Quilon Art Gallery. “We were among the artists who beautified the walls of the gallery with paintings based on the history of Kollam. We struck a friendship then and during one of our interactions, we decided to hold an exhibition together,” says Radhika, a civil engineer. This is her seventh exhibition, while this is Vasanthakumari’s first one.

IB Radhika Rani (left) and B Vasatha Kumari at their exhibition ‘Chayillyam’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo Credit: S Gopakumar

If Lord Ganesha is Radhika’s muse, Vasanthakumari has taken inspiration from the Puranas. “I am a self-taught artist and making Ganesha paintings has been the learning ground for me. Whenever I used to look at the mosaic tiles at my home, I would find the shape of Ganesha. Although I do Mysore and Tanjore paintings, drawing Ganesha in abstract formats is what I enjoy the most,” says Radhika. At her first exhibition held in Kollam in 2014, she showcased 72 works on Ganesha of which 40 were done in acrylic and the rest were stippling paintings, that is painting with dots. At ‘Chayillyam’, she has exhibited 18 works. “Each of them is named after the different names of Ganesha as in ‘Ganesha Sahasranama Sthothram’. I recite it daily and that’s why I chose those names,” explains Radhika.

Geometrical base

Another highlight of her Ganesha series is that each work has a geometrical shape as its base. Some of the works are done with the impasto technique, a method where paint is applied on the surface in thick layers, giving it a three-dimensional effect and the others with palette knife.

Vasanthakumari takes viewers on a journey through the Puranas with episodes such as ‘Sreeramapattabhishekam’, ‘Ardhanareeswaran’, ‘Kaliyamardanam’, ‘Rasaleela’, ‘Yasodha-Krishna’, ‘Shivakudumbam’ and ‘Ananthashayanam’ among others. “I took to mural painting after I retired from government service seven years ago,” Vasanthakumari says.

Mural paintings by B Vasatha Kumari | Photo Credit: S Gopakumar

Of the 22 works she has exhibited, ‘Anandanadanam’ is close to her heart. It took her over two months to complete the work, which is based on the Thandava or cosmic dance of Lord Siva. “As per mythology, there are different types of Thandava and this work captures Siva in a joyful mood while performing the divine dance with the entire universe watching him. I read a lot about the subject I choose to draw,” says Vasanthakumari.

One can’t miss out her attention to detail and the way she has blended myriad hues on the canvas. “It takes time to draw the ornaments, costumes and other paraphernalia,” she adds.

The exhibition ends on August 4. Timing: 10 am to 6 pm.