P Gnana on The Power Binary: A historic blockbuster

August 10, 2023 08:43 am | Updated 08:43 am IST

An ongoing art exhibition, The Power Binary, is currently on. Organised by Gnani Arts, Singapore, it is “art in honour of the India-Singapore Connectivity”, says P Gnana, the founder of Gnani Arts. Gnana is from Neyveli near Pondicherry and has been living in Singapore for the last 27 years after receiving a scholarship from Lasalle School of Arts.

The show, curated by his wife and co-founder of Gnani Arts, Vidhya Gouresan Nair, was officially inaugurated on August 9 and features works by renowned Indian and Singaporean artists such as SG Vasudev, Perumal, NS Manohar, Subramaniam, Doddamani, Gurudas Shenoy, Basuki Dasgupta, A Viswam and Krishna Setty.

Gnana is an artist and sculptor, whose works are in the collections of the former President of Singapore and the Singapore Art Museum of the National Heritage Board. His paintings have been auctioned as part of the Masterpiece Auction House’s Southeast Asian collection. He talks to MetroPlus from Singapore, about Gnani Arts, The Power Binary and more.

How did Gnani arts come to be? Art is my life and my life is arts. My dream was to be an artist. When I first came to Singapore, I realised there were not many galleries that showcased Indian artists. That triggered the idea in me to start a gallery to showcase South Indian artists in Singapore. In fact, I had nothing when I came to Singapore, except faith in my art. I knew I could achieve anything with my art. I was well-connected with many south Indian artists, who collaborated with me for art shows here. Gnani Arts came into being with goodwill and the support of all the artists. The other support I found for my art is my wife, Vidhya, and today Gnani Arts is known as a platform that promotes Indian art and artists in Singapore. Could you describe your artistic journey? We have always tried to do something unique and have encouraged community arts. During the pandemic, we organised online demonstrations and art classes for people across countries. Our programme featured over 150 artists, and these online sessions helped the homebound people and artists, who were taught varied techniques of art. We had people, collectors and artists from across the world being a part of our classes. Besides this, Vidhya curated hundreds of group shows. Some of renowned Indian artists such as SG Vasudev are a part of the show. What about their art or style did you connect with? Great masters including SG Vasudev, P Perumal, Dakshina Murthy and SK Rajavelu are National Award winners from India. Today, their works are known here in Singapore too with collectors looking forward to seeing their art. Some of the artists from Singapore will also be present at The Power Binary. What would you say is the USP of The Power Binary? The exhibition is a historic blockbuster that features more that 200 artworks by over 150 artists from India and Singapore. One facet is to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Gnani Arts and the other is to honour two global powerhouses — India’s 76th year of Independence and Singapore’s 58th National Day, August 9. The Power Binary is on at Chitrakala Parishath till August 13.