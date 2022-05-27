Our Sacred Space to celebrate its 10th anniversary

Special Correspondent May 27, 2022 19:14 IST

Special Correspondent May 27, 2022 19:14 IST

A host of events are to be held throughout the day The cultural centre in Secunderabad is at the forefront of promoting arts through natural living and sustainability

Nayantara Nandkumar, founder of Our Sacred Space | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

A host of events are to be held throughout the day

Our Sacred Space, the cultural centre in Secunderabad, is celebrating its 10th anniversary on May 29, 2022. To mark the occasion, a line-up of performances of Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Kalaripayattu, Tai Chi, Latin Dance as well as Urdu poetry reading, renditions of ghazals, Carnatic and Hindustani music will take place through the day. Our Sacred Space has touched over 3,00,000 lives since its inception through various initiatives. Many seasoned performers took their first steps at Our Sacred Space, claims its founder Nayantara Nanda Kumar. The celebrations will also include a sale of handlooms, handicrafts and sustainable lifestyle products by participants like Bidakane Women’s Collective, Aranya Agricultural Alternatives from Zaheerabad, Paalaguttapalle Bags from Dalitwada in Chittoor District, Patachitra Painting from Bengal, Cheriyal Paintings, Malkha Handlooms, Kritikala Social Initiatives, Dastakar -Daram, Blue Lotus, natural cosmetics, rainwater harvesting, stabilised earth blocks, solar power, organic fruits and vegetables, groceries. A series of workshops in natural living, water colour painting, incense making, clay modelling and pottery will take place simultaneously. The celebrations will be at the Chauraha Auditorium, Our Sacred Space, near Sangeet Cross Roads, Secunderabad .



Our code of editorial values