Online art exhibition showcases art, photography and sculpture

Organised by Art Grooves, an online forum for artists, the show features the works of 33 Indian artists

‘Art Fair’, an online exhibition organised by Art Grooves, an art forum founded by Mumbai-based artist Poornima Dayal in 2020, brings a curated collection of paintings, photographs and sculptures.

With over 33 artists participating, the exhibition brings together a diverse collection of artistic styles and mediums. It pays tribute to the late artist, writer and teacher, Bireswar Sen. A collection of his works that were exhibited at the Crow Collection of Asian Art at Dallas, Texas, is on display. A celebrated artist during his time, Sen’s miniature paintings spoke his unique visual language. Inspired by the Himalayas, his miniature watercolours often feature mountains and valleys.

Art Fair also honours street photographer Akash Poddar, whose frames capture the dramatic, yet everyday moments of India’s city-streets. It showcases a choice collection of his works.

Enamel on copper and wood work by Triveni Mahajan

Among the sculptures on show are enamel artist Triveni Mahajan’s works. One of them, ‘Owl and Philodendron’, an enamel on copper and wood work, depicts an owl perched close to a tree trunk, with a bunch of colourful leaves extending out of a branch. The work is part of her series on owls and bulls. Her journey in enamel art started 20 years ago, when she experimented freely with fire, glass and metal to create a unique body of work.

Work by Priya Bhave

“The idea was to put together a show, which is not bound by any particular theme. It is a space where art lovers from around the world can view the works, interact with the artists and buy their works, too,” says Poornima Dayal, whose paintings are also part of the exhibition. Art Grooves had conducted a three-day online show earlier this year, which had 22 artists participating.

Art discussions

While giving artists a platform to display their works, Art Grooves, formed in 2020, also organises discussions and live interactive sessions for Indian artists around the world. ‘Artist of the Month’, a feature promoted by it, puts a selected artist’s work in the spotlight. The current ‘Artist of the Month’, Sapna Anand’s abstract expressionist works are on show at Art Fair. Most of her paintings depict man’s connection to Nature. Though she uses acrylic and a variety of mediums, Sapna has recently forayed into digital art to explore the possibilities of the medium.

Painting by Sapna Anand

Painting brightly-coloured semi-abstracts in acrylic were a meditative process for artist Piyush Mathur. His works on show have been inspired by people and his surroundings, says Piyush.

Medium matters

Acrylic as a medium has been inpirational to Lucknow-based artist Karishma Tomar, who prefers acrylic to play around freely with textures and forms. Artist Priya Bhave, who examines the effect of colours in acrylic and watercolour, paints landscapes and wild flowers.

For those interested in photography, the fair includes a collection of works by photographers Arinjoy Dhar, Mallika Gurnani, Hasrat Ali, Neeraj Chandra.

Art Fair is on till February 2022.

To visit the Art Fair, log on to https://artgrooves.in/artfair.