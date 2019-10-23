One of India's oldest women printmakers to tour universities

Naina Dalal is perhaps currently one of India’s oldest, full-time women printmakers today. At Jamia Milia Islamia’s M.F. Husain Art Gallery, she sits at a far corner as students come in — some couples silently take in the details of her lithographs, collagraphs, and intaglios, breaking into enthusiastic whispers as they brim with observations. Others take a round of the show, and end up spending a few hours with Dalal, talking about her life in printmaking. It’s one thing she doesn’t tire of talking about.

At 84, Dalal has many stories to tell, even of each of her prints displayed here, at a show titled “Images, Words and People: The Art of Naina Dalal”. A lot of her early work from the early ‘60s and ‘70s speak of her homesickness for Baroda, and her large family of many siblings — in the ‘60s she was in London, having travelled there with her husband, a fellow artist, who went there on scholarship.

Co-curators of the show, Prof. Nuzhat Kazmi of Jamia Milia Islamia (L) and Gauri Parimoo-Krishnan (R) with Naina Dalal (centre) | Photo Credit: Vangmayi Parakala

Not one to sit by idly, she joined the London Polytechnic, studying lithography there under Henry Trivick. She was already a trained painter, having studied under the likes of N.S. Bendre and K.G. Subramanyan at M.S. University Baroda. In the ‘70s, when her husband was in New York, she joined the Pratt Graphic Center in New York, studying under digital artist and printmaker Margot Lovejoy, who died in August this year.

Her technique and style therefore is informed by international printmaking sensibilities, while her rootedness and connection to family mean a continued and deep engagement with all things Indian: a woman by a lit lantern, waiting possibly for her husband to come back for the day; a mother and daughter returning from a day at the field; portraits of couples, parents and children; a woman with a bright red bindi; a portrait of her daughter, and a whole series where she experiments with the human form.

“When I was abroad, a memory of home used to keep coming back to me. It was of a leper, who used to wheel himself down our street,” she recalls. He’d come at a specific time everyday, chanting a few lines about god. “The memory was so strong and recurring that I thought maybe doing this would take it out of me,” she adds, pausing near the specific print.

‘Maa muze jinedo’ an etching and aquatint from 2006 by Naina Dalal, is a comment on female foeticide | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Dalal’s exploration of technique has been informed by need. In New York, she had the luxury of a fully equipped lab that allowed her to use acids for the process. Back at home in Baroda though, the fumes started affecting her health, so she started experimenting with collagraphs, which use glue to create a sculpture-like collage, from which prints are made.

“It’s almost as if painting, sculpture, and printmaking are all coming together in her practice,” says co-curator of the show Gauri Parimoo-Krishnan, who is also Dalal’s daughter. Together with her father, artist Ratan Parimoo, she’s brought out a complete book titled The Art of Naina Dalal: Contemporary Indian Printmaker, which was launched on October 15. It has articles, commentary and critiques of Dalal’s work over the years, along with detailed prints of her work and process. “We intend for this to be an archive and documentation of her work, as well as a research tool for students and departments of fine arts in colleges,” says Parimoo-Krishnan.

Parimoo-Krishnan, who was the lead curator for the South Asia collection at the Asian Civilisations Museum and the Indian Heritage Centre in Singapore, has co-curated the show at Jamia with Prof Nuzhat Kazmi, Dean of Faculty of Fine Arts at the university. Their aim is to take the show to other universities around the country, beginning with M.S. University, Baroda, the artist’s alma mater, from December 27-29.

The Art of Naina Dalal: Contemporary Indian Printmaker, ₹1,900; for more: Dkprintworld.com