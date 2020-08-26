On the rise

26 August 2020 21:23 IST

Yoga Kirtana, a well-trained Carnatic vocalist, is making her way to the top

Though the first layer says that Yoga Kirtana is a musician - there are many inter-connective layers that bespeak of her impressive persona as an achiever, performer, teacher and as someone excelling in so many related areas with ease and elan. Being born into a family of musicians and litterateurs, she is naturally endowed with inborn talent and with passionate perseverance has achieved high proficiency in the sphere of classical music.

Yoga Kirtana, who has carved a niche for herself in the world of Carnatic music, is the granddaughter of Prof. Veturi Anandamurthy, an eminent scholar and researcher and the daughter of distinguished vainika,Vidhushi Yoga Vandana. Kirtana was introduced to music when she was six years old and gave her first performance at the age of eleven. Ever since, Kirtana has progressed from strength to strength and has performed at many Sabhas across the country and outside and has been a popular face in the Carnatic music circles. She has a standing of her own now, with many accolades bestowed on her.

Yoga Kirtana started training under the tutelage of renowned vocalist P. Ramaa, a very renowned musician from Karnataka and an artiste of All India Radio, Bangalore. Presently, she is pursuing her advanced training under noted senior musician, Neela Ramagopal. While she performed in various Sabhas and competitions across India, Kirtana also won the first place in a reality music show and came second in Swara Samaram competition telecast on DD Sapthagiri.

Kirtana has performed in many prominent venues like the Madras Music Academy, The Fine Arts Society Mumbai, Brahma Gaana Sabha, Gayathri Mahila Sanmadali Sangeetha Sabha, Fort High School, Bangalore. Bangalore Gayana Samaja, SIFAS, Singapore, ICC Kuala Lampur etc. Kirtana has been a recipient of many awards in her acclaimed career so far, notable among them being: Best Individual Performer from Music Academy, Chennai, All India Radio award in 2013, MS Subbalakshmi fellowship from Shanmukhananda Sabha in Mumbai, recipient of the Tambura Award from Vishaka Music Academy, Guntur, and the Nadajyothi Ananya Kala Prathibha Puraskara. She has been the recipient of senior and junior scholarships from the Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India.

She has participated in innumerable competitions and has numerous awards to her credit from the Madras Music Acadamy, Karanataka Culture Department, Bangalore Gayana Samaja, Mamara Kala Vedike and Thyagaraja Gana Sabha to name a few. She has accompanied her guru in various concerts and festivals around the country.

While Kirtana continues to devote herself to Carnatic music and strives to passionately explore the art form and all the intricacies involved, she also has taken on the role of a Chief Curriculum Coordinator at The Shankar Mahadevan Academy and teaches music in order to encourage, inspire and help young and talented musicians get the right education, training and information to continue the heritage of this wonderful and unique music form.