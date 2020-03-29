Art

NGMA launches virtual tour of permanent collection amid lockdown

A painting by Jamini Roy on display in the virtual tour.

A painting by Jamini Roy on display in the virtual tour.   | Photo Credit: ngmaindia.gov.in

The virtual tour was launched on its website — ngmaindia.gov.in — on the eve of the foundation day.

Iconic paintings by Amrita Sher-Gil, M.F. Husain, Jamini Roy and Raja Ravi Verma were among the artworks on display in a virtual tour by the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) as it commemorated its 66th foundation day on Sunday amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The virtual tour of the NGMA’s permanent collection was launched on its website — ngmaindia.gov.in — on the eve of the foundation day.

NGMA Director Ritu Sharma told The Hindu that events, including those for commemoration of women artistes, were canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

However, she said, the NGMA would try to create more virtual tours on its website. Some of the images of the permanent collection were already on the NGMA website, but others were scanned and uploaded for the virtual tour.

