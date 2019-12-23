Newspapers as his canvas

Subash Thodayam’s exhibition of paintings Papiro, which will be on view, at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, is a depiction of the vast cultural, linguistic, and architectural wonders of India.

What makes the exhibition unique is that the canvas he has used is that of regional newspapers.

Subash, who hails from Mundakkottukurussi in Palakad district, Kerala, says over the phone. “In my art works, I have tried to express the cultures and art forms of different states and languages, such as Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal.”

He has painted images typical to the respective states. “I have painted the boat races of Kerala, Jallikattu of Tamil Nadu, the baul (folk) singers of Bengal, Marathi and Gujarati warli art and some creative works in Malayalam.”

Subhas’ hobby is to collect newspapers in different languages. “I do so during my travels. I do this out of interest. The only languages I can read and understand are Malayalam, English and Hindi.”

About how the idea to use newspapers as a canvas came to him, Subash says: “I used to do rough work on the newspapers. Then I wondered how can it become a canvas. Then I thought this represent the diversity of our nation.”

He adds: “I think I am the first person who has done this kind of art work, using newspapers.” Subhas says painting on newspapers is extremely difficult. “The paper quality is very cheap. I could not apply water colours, acrylic paints on this. So I used colour pens and applied line drawings.”

Subash who works as a teacher in upper primary section Government Higher Secondary school Kunnakkavu, Malappuram district, but he has actively pursued his passion for art. Papiro was exhibited at Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Kozhikode in May 2019, which was inaugurated by artist Kabita Mukhopadhyay.

“My father was an artist so I am an artist by inheritance. This is the first time that his exhibition of paintings will be displayed in Bengaluru. The exhibition will be inaugurated by noted writer Anita Nair on December 20 at 10 am.

Papiro will be on view from December 20 to 24 at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (Gallery 2) No.1, Art Complex, Kumarakrupa Rd, Kumara Park East, Seshadripuram. For details call: 22261816.